Earth & Space
See it: Colorado sheriff's deputy wrangles loose chickens from neighborhood

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said on social media that the owner of the two birds had yet to be found.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Bodycam footage from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office in Colorado shows a deputy responding to a neighborhood call of two loose chickens wandering around. The video shows the deputy chasing a chicken around the neighborhood until he was able to scoop it up. 

PARKER, Colo.– A sheriff's deputy in Colorado took on the unusual assignment of fowl wrangler when he got called to remove some chickens wandering around a neighborhood. 

There were two birds loose, and no one knew who they belonged to.

The deputy's body camera video from Jan. 7 recorded the entire incident, including the deputy's commentary as he hatched a plan to capture the birds.

In the video, Deputy Lopez, the officer assigned to the task, approached the driveway of a home where a chicken was standing.

A loose chicken wanders around a neighborhood in Parker, Colorado.

A loose chicken wanders around a neighborhood in Parker, Colorado. 

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office/TMX / FOX Weather)

"Lo and behold, there be a chicken," he said to himself. "What do I do about a chicken?"

He walked closer to the chicken, which was hovering next to a vehicle.

Lopez warned a person walking their dog nearby of the loose chicken.

The video then cut to the chicken standing on the front porch of a home as the deputy reported back to dispatch that none of the neighbors knew where the chickens came from or who owned them.

The chicken walked from house-to-house and even up to a front door.

The chicken walked from house-to-house and even up to a front door. 

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office/TMX / FOX Weather)

In the next clip, Lopez slowly picks up a stick and uses it to gently steer the chicken into an enclosed space so he can capture it.

"Good chicken," he said. "I shall name you Bertha."

Bertha the chicken then tried evading escape by walking past the deputy, but was cornered.

The deputy attempted to catch the chicken.

The deputy attempted to catch the chicken. 

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office/TMX / FOX Weather)

"Come here, Bertha," Deputy Lopez said as his hands outstretched to grab the bird.

The chicken clucked as Lopez grabbed it and made his way back to the street.

"I really did not think through step two of this plan," Lopez said as he chuckled to himself.

The deputy holds "Bertha" the chicken in his hands after capturing her.

The deputy holds "Bertha" the chicken in his hands after capturing her. 

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office/TMX / FOX Weather)

He walked back to his squad car, chicken in hand.

He stood outside the vehicle for a moment as he pondered what to do with the chicken in his hands.

Lopez then walked to the car, unlocked the door and put the chicken in the backseat.

The deputy tucked the chicken under his arm while he unlocked his vehicle to put the bird inside.

The deputy tucked the chicken under his arm while he unlocked his vehicle to put the bird inside. 

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office/TMX / FOX Weather)

