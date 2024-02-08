Heavy snow pummels Flagstaff, shuts down busy northern Arizona interstates

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – About two feet of snow forced officials to close Interstates 40 and 17 through the northern Arizona mountains Thursday. And more is on the way.

"Things have changed in the last hour to the point that we are looking at the definition of whiteout conditions across northern Arizona," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Nicole Valdes while reporting from Flagstaff, Arizona. "And the problems because of that are stacking up pretty quickly."

One of the largest impacts was to regional travel.

"We just got an emergency alert on our phones here in downtown Flagstaff that I-40 eastbound are already shut down because of the really impossible visibility on the freeway there," she continued. "So an indication that things are only getting worse as the day goes on."

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Flagstaff wrote in their morning forecast discussion: "Expect intense precipitation rates with snowfall of 1 to 2 inches per hour." Weather models indicate there are likely pockets of snowfall rates up to 3 inches per hour along I-40 and I-17 between Prescott and Flagstaff.

Spotters reported snow totals of 19 inches in Downtown Flagstaff, and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect through Thursday night. Flagstaff could get another 8-16 inches through the day with some surrounding areas getting even more.

"I could see another two feet before this snow is done just to the northwest of the city," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Amy Freeze.

The storm could be Flagstaff's biggest snowstorm since an "epic storm" dropped 40.8 inches of snow in Feb. 2019, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

"Be safe out there and try to stay off the roads across all of northern Arizona today," asked the NWS Flagstaff.

Heavy snow tapers in evening, but wind continues

The heaviest snow is expected through the afternoon, but even when the snow tapers off, visibility won't improve. Strong winds gusting 15-25 mph will blow the snow already on the ground to create areas of near-whiteout conditions. Very cold temperatures moving in after the cold front passes mean snow won't be melting.

That snow is falling at unusually low elevations, down to about 4,000 feet and accumulating down to 4,500 feet. Flagstaff, at 7,000 feet elevation, is used to getting frequent winter snows, but heavy snows are more of a once-every-multiple-year event for neighborhoods at lower elevations.

More snow on the way.

(FOX Weather)



"It's not too uncommon to see 20+ inches of snow every two years or so in the high country of northern Arizona," explained Valdes.

Even so, Flagstaff saw record snow Wednesday with 13 inches recorded downtown. Kids are out playing in the flakes for a second day in a row thanks to snow days.

New Mexico, Colorado and Utah authorities are warning drivers to avoid mountain travel due to the heavy snow and wind as well.

Winter weather alerts.

(FOX Weather)



Ski resorts couldn't be happier though. Arizona's Snowbowl already saw 26 inches in just 24 hours, and the good news has hit snow-starved Phoenix.

"Flagstaff, we're talking about an elevation difference of 6,000 feet or so from Phoenix. But a lot of people who live in the Valley like to hear when this (snow) is falling up here, make the drive up north on the I-17 and play in the snow, even for a few hours, right?" said Valdes. "But the Arizona DOT says things can get even more dangerous when you've got all the snow that's falling, at the rate it is here – you've got poor visibility. And when you add into the mix, cars pulled off onto the side of the freeway, hoping to get a glimpse and play in some snow, it makes things very dangerous."

On Wednesday, ADOT reported several accidents and closures along I-40 with the first round of snow. Plows are having trouble keeping up, so road conditions won't be much better.