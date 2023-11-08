Smoke plume from Texas chemical plant explosion being pushed miles away by gusty winds

SHEPHERD, Texas — An explosion at a petroleum processing plant in Shepherd, Texas, has sent a massive plume of smoke to the north, prompting emergency officials to order nearby communities within a 5-mile radius to shelter in place and turn off all air conditioning systems.

The explosion at Sound Resource Solutions happened just after 8 a.m. CST, and smoke is being carried north toward the town of Livingston by southerly winds of about 15-20 mph.

"Polk County Emergency Management recommends that residents along US Hwy 59 from Goodrich to Leggett shelter-in-place and turn off HVAC systems in homes and businesses immediately," said Polk County Emergency officials. "At this time, the effects of the chemical in the air are unknown."

There were 19 people inside the plant at the time of the explosion, officials with San Jacinto County emergency management said during a late morning press conference. One person was hospitalized for minor burns.

It’s unclear what triggered the explosion and a preliminary investigation is already under way, says Sound Resource Solutions President Geoff Harfield. Among the chemicals burning are diesel and turpentine, and firefighters are still working on a plan to fight the fire, county officials said.

The 31 students at Wildwood Private School near the plant have been safely evacuated to a local high school. All others near the fire who needed to be evacuated have done so, officials said.

With the plume heading toward Livingston, the town's school district says it is going to hold all staff and students inside on campus "out of an abundance of caution."

Emergency officials plan to give another update Wednesday afternoon.