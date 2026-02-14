Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published Updated

'Significant and dangerous' storm to bring severe weather threat for southern California

Damaging wind gusts and even a few tornadoes are possible with this threat.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
A low-level severe weather threat goes into effect Monday for southern California as rounds of storms bring heavy rain and feet of snow to the West Coast. The National Weather Service said the storm could be extremely dangerous, with damaging winds and some tornadoes possible. 

Multiple storms to bring rain and snow to West Coast

A low-level severe weather threat goes into effect Monday for southern California as rounds of storms bring heavy rain and feet of snow to the West Coast. The National Weather Service said the storm could be extremely dangerous, with damaging winds and some tornadoes possible. 

The National Weather Service office in Los Angeles is putting people on alert for a "very significant and dangerous" storm that has the potential for flash flooding and possible tornadoes early this week. 

A dip in the jet stream opens the door for storms bringing abundant moisture to funnel into the West Coast. 

A series of storms will slam the coast, delivering multiple feet of snow to higher elevations, and rain at lower elevations. 

KNOW YOUR FLOOD TERMINOLOGY: WHAT FLOOD WATCHES, WARNINGS AND EMERGENCIES REALLY MEAN

West Coast rain forecast.
(FOX Weather)

 

Rain will keep things very active in Southern California, where 3-5 inches of rain is possible. 

Most of the heavy rain is expected through the early part of the week. 

A sneaky risk of severe weather is ushered in with rain on Monday.    

TORNADO SAFETY: HOW TO IDENTIFY THE SAFEST PLACES INSIDE YOUR HOME

Monday severe weather risk
(FOX Weather)

 

Right now, a level 1/5 severe risk is expected for Southern California. 

Damaging wind gusts and even a few tornadoes are possible with this threat, according to the FOX Forecast Center. 

Additionally, flash flooding will be possible with the heavy rain. 

HERE'S WHAT TO DO IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROAD

Pedestrians cross Hollywood Boulevard under umbrellas in Los Angeles on February 13, 2025.

Pedestrians cross Hollywood Boulevard under umbrellas in Los Angeles on February 13, 2025. 

(ALI MATIN/Middle East Images/AFP  / Getty Images)

Areas with burn scars from recent wildfires are especially at risk of flooding.

A level 2/4 flood risk is in effect starting Monday through Tuesday morning from Los Angeles to Monterey, California. 

Hourly rain rates could approach up to 2" in some locations, thus the flash flood threat will continue to increase.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

  • Monday-Tuesday morning flash flood threat for California.
    Image 1 of 2

    Monday-Tuesday morning flash flood threat for California.  ( )

  • Tuesday into Wednesday flash flood threat for California.
    Image 2 of 2

    Tuesday into Wednesday flash flood threat for California.  ( )

By Tuesday, the threat lessens slightly, but covers a wider area down through San Diego.

Rain totals will be the highest closer to the coast. 

Rain turns to snow further inland throughout the Sierra Nevadas. 

Tags
Loading...