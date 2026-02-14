'Significant and dangerous' storm to bring severe weather threat for southern California

The National Weather Service office in Los Angeles is putting people on alert for a "very significant and dangerous" storm that has the potential for flash flooding and possible tornadoes early this week.

A dip in the jet stream opens the door for storms bringing abundant moisture to funnel into the West Coast.

A series of storms will slam the coast, delivering multiple feet of snow to higher elevations, and rain at lower elevations.

West Coast rain forecast.

Rain will keep things very active in Southern California, where 3-5 inches of rain is possible.

Most of the heavy rain is expected through the early part of the week.

A sneaky risk of severe weather is ushered in with rain on Monday.

Monday severe weather risk

Right now, a level 1/5 severe risk is expected for Southern California.

Damaging wind gusts and even a few tornadoes are possible with this threat, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Additionally, flash flooding will be possible with the heavy rain.

Areas with burn scars from recent wildfires are especially at risk of flooding.

A level 2/4 flood risk is in effect starting Monday through Tuesday morning from Los Angeles to Monterey, California.

Hourly rain rates could approach up to 2" in some locations, thus the flash flood threat will continue to increase.

By Tuesday, the threat lessens slightly, but covers a wider area down through San Diego.

Rain totals will be the highest closer to the coast.

Rain turns to snow further inland throughout the Sierra Nevadas.