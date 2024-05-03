Yet another severe weather threat hovers over parts of Texas Friday with large hail, damaging wind

ABILENE, Texas — Severe weather is back in the forecast again for the central and southern Plains Friday, just hours after strong thunderstorms and tornadoes rolled across Texas Thursday.

As has been the case for the past several days, thunderstorms are expected to develop into the afternoon and quickly attain severe criteria as they sweep from west Texas and the Panhandle into Central Texas later in the evening.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

(FOX Weather)



The storms will continue east overnight, eventually reaching southeastern Texas by Friday night into early Saturday morning, bringing more heavy showers to areas already flooded from days of torrential rain.

EVACUATIONS ORDERED IN TEXAS DUE TO LIFE-THREATENING FLOODING AFTER TORRENTIAL RAINFALL

These severe storms will mainly present a large hail and damaging wind threat, in addition to bursts of heavy rain. The tornado risk is lower than the past few days but still a possibility around Lubbock and Abilene, according to NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center, which placed that area of central Texas in a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather.

Friday Severe Weather Hail Outlook

(FOX Weather)



In addition, an advancing cold front coming into the western Plains Friday will provide some energy for severe storms across parts of western Kansas and into southwestern Nebraska. That area also finds itself in a Level 2 severe weather risk on Friday.

Friday Severe Weather Outlook

(FOX Weather)



A level 2 threat in West Texas lingers into Saturday, while Sunday at this point looks like a general well-deserved break in severe weather with only a Level 1 threat currently forecast by SPC.

However, forecasts are still trending toward a renewed significant severe weather threat for Monday in the heart of the Plains. Already even three days out, the SPC has given a Level 3 risk for central Kansas, including Wichita, with level 2 risks already covering Omaha and Kansas City.

Monday Severe Weather Outlook

(FOX Weather)



And keeping with the severe weather theme this month, there are additional severe weather threats in the Plains and Midwest lasting into the middle of next week.