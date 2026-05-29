Severe storms target millions across the Plains with large hail, damaging winds for last weekend of spring

Severe weather is kicking off across the Southern Plains on Friday, but a more widespread, organized threat looms for Saturday.

Some storms are expected across Texas and parts of Oklahoma on Friday, with the possibility of small hail and some damaging winds.

Friday severe weather threat.

(FOX Weather)



A level 2 out of 5 severe storm threat stretches from the bottom tip of Kansas through western Oklahoma and down into west Texas through Amarillo and down to Fort Stockton.

A broader level 1 out of 5 threat exists across parts of Colorado, Wyoming and Kansas, as well as Oklahoma and Texas.

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However, the FOX Forecast Center said storms will become more organized on Saturday, with the best chance for storms in western Nebraska and into South Dakota.

Areas like North Platte and Rapid City are under a level 2 out of 5 severe storm threat for Saturday.

Saturday severe weather threat.

(FOX Weather)



In this region, storms could form in the afternoon and strengthen as they move east, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

A level 1 out of 5 threat reaches from Texas all the way to Montana across the Plains.

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On Saturday, the main concerns will be large hail and damaging winds, but a small tornado threat also exists.

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The FOX Forecast Center said some storms could organize into clusters.

Stay with FOX Weather for the latest forecasts through the storms.