Severe storms threaten southern Plains on Sunday with large hail, damaging winds

DALLAS – Millions of Americans across the southern Plains face the threat of severe thunderstorms with damaging wind and hail through Sunday evening as a multiday severe weather threat continues.

Sunday’s round of severe weather could be a repeat of Saturday’s storms, during which areas of Oklahoma saw tea-cup-sized hail and the National Weather Service received hundreds of storm damage reports.

Thunderstorms will develop throughout Sunday and into the evening.

Sunday's severe weather outlook includes threats for Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

(FOX Weather)



NOAA's Storm Prediction Center's (SPC) severe weather forecast for Sunday placed parts of four states within a Level 2 out of 5 risk, from southern Oklahoma and the Ark-La-Tex region into Central Texas. Cities including Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, Arlington and Plano in Texas are under the Level 2 out of 5 risk, according to the SPC.

THE 5-POINT SEVERE THUNDERSTORM RISK CATEGORY SCALE EXPLAINED

Once again, large hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary concerns.

Video shows hail raining down during thunderstorms on Saturday in Henryetta, Oklahoma. A half-dollar to golf-ball size hail threat returns for day two on Sunday.

Areas from Central Texas into southern Oklahoma have the greatest threat of large hail on Sunday. The SPC has highlighted a hatched area for a significant hail threat in Central and Northeast Texas for hail larger than 2 inches.

Hail forecast for Sunday.

(FOX Weather)



Cities with the warmest daytime temperatures are more likely to see strong to severe storms into the evening.

7 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAIL

"When we take a look at who's going to likely see the start or initiation of this, it's going to be areas like Dallas, where we have the warm temperatures to start off during the day," FOX Weather meteorologist Kiyana Lewis said. "They actually act as a trigger point for those storms later in the day."

Meanwhile, areas from Austin to Texarkana and Shreveport, Louisiana, face a damaging-wind threat. Wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph are possible across southeast Oklahoma.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

(FOX Weather)



Communities in the Plains that have already received heavy rainfall, including Oklahoma and Arkansas, are oversaturated with water, and flash flooding will be a concern on Sunday.

Rainfall had already started Sunday as the National Weather Service issued Flood Advisories for portions of southwestern Arkansas and southeastern Oklahoma through Sunday morning.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

After the heavy rainfall ended Sunday morning, between 3 and 7 inches had already fallen, and flooding is forecast to continue, according to the NWS.

Flood threat for Sunday.

(FOX Weather)



With more rainfall incoming, the flooding threat will remain through Monday morning.

Heading into the workweek, more rounds of severe storms will persist across Texas and western Louisiana. The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a possible severe weather threat spanning from Fort Stockton, Texas, eastward to Lake Charles, Louisiana.