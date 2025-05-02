Second teen arrested in connection with one of the largest wildfires in New Jersey history

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. — A second teen has been arrested and charged with arson, accused of helping set fire to the wooden pallets that Ocean County, New Jersey prosecutors say sparked the Jones Road Fire – one of the largest wildfires in the state's history.

County prosecutors charged a 17-year-old boy with aggravated arson. As a minor, his name has not been released.

The Jones Road Fire began on April 22 and scorched 15,300 acres, destroying several outbuildings and a commercial building, according to New Jersey's Forest Fire Service.

The fire is currently 75% contained.

In a news release, prosecutors accused the 17-year-old of helping 19-year-old Joseph Kling of Waretown, New Jersey. Kling was arrested on April 23 for allegedly setting wood pallets on fire in a county wilderness area and leaving the scene without properly putting out the fire.

Prosecutors said investigators used GPS to pinpoint the start of the fire and determined that it was caused by "an improperly extinguished bonfire."

The Jones Road Fire prompted at least 5,000 people to be evacuated and shut down part of the Garden State Parkway, one of New Jersey's busiest highways, at the height of the flames.

The fire was fueled by strong gusty winds and low humidity. The U.S. Drought Monitor showed that large parts of New Jersey remain in abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions.

Kling is being held in county jail pending a detention hearing. The 17-year-old is the county's juvenile detention center.

The 17-year-old is also facing charges of arson and hindering apprehension.