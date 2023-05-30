Seattle man paralyzed by rogue wave in Mexico has long road to recovery: 'Evan is a fighter'

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico - A relaxing vacation in Mexico turned into a nightmare for a Seattle man when he was hit by a large rogue wave while exiting the water, forcing him head-first into the sea floor, leaving him paralyzed.

Evan Griffis, who had traveled to Puerto Vallarta on a personal trip for Pride Week, is still fighting for his life from a hospital bed with two shattered vertebrates in his neck.

"Seeing your brother in the ICU for a day, it’s hard enough, let alone day eight at this point," said Evan’s brother, Adam. "But Evan is a fighter, and we’re just right here with him."

Adam told FOX Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer that doctors say Evan was lucky to be alive.

"We understand him to be paralyzed from the sternum down," he said. "He has some movement in his arms, and we’re hoping that someday he might be able to use his hands."

‘He’s used to taking care of other people'

Adam said Evan was an avid traveler and always on the go. But the rogue wave changed his life forever.

According to the NOAA, rogue waves are steep-sided waves that are greater than twice the size of surrounding waves and are extremely unpredictable.

Scientists call them "extreme storm waves," but they’re known to some mariners as "freak waves" or "killer waves."

"He was rushed to the ICU (intensive care unit) and suffered through an 11-hour neck surgery and tracheostomy," he said. "He remains in the ICU now."

But even though Evan remains in the hospital, his family has been in constant contact with him.

"The family is able to speak with him twice a day," Adam said. "He’s not really able to speak, but he is able to hear loving words and knows of just the outpouring of love coming his way. I think it makes him remorseful. He’s used to taking care of other people."

After the accident in Mexico, Evan's family said they walked up and down the beach to see where it had occurred.

"And there’s children playing and having a good time," Adam said. "You just never expect it to be your own. I would just always encourage people to pay attention to the waves and always be listening and watching out for the ocean. It can happen to anyone. Evan is a wonderful swimmer."

To make the situation even more difficult, Adam said insurance companies won’t cover Evan’s trip back to the U.S. when he’s well enough to travel.

"So, we’re fundraising for Evan through a GoFundMe account," Adam said. "And we’re just trying to get him home as soon as possible, here, back to the United States and hopefully Seattle."

The family says Evan will likely undergo years of physical therapy to deal with his injuries.