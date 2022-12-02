Passenger killed after rogue wave smashes into cruise ship

USHUAIA, Argentina – One passenger is dead, and several others were injured after a large wave slammed into a cruise ship Tuesday off the coast of Antarctica, a Viking Cruises statement said.

Viking’s Polaris cruise ship was on an 11-day excursion that originated in Buenos Aires and sailed around Antarctica before returning to South America.

During the trip, the company said a rogue wave slammed into the ship damaging the more than 600-foot vessel.

A Viking representative did not specify what the weather conditions were like at the time of impact, but satellite observations showed there was a storm system in the cold waters between Antarctica and South America.

"We have notified the guest’s family and shared our deepest sympathies. We will continue to offer our full support to the family in the hours and days ahead," a company statement read.

Photos taken by a French international news agency showed several panes of broken glass on the ship’s lower level above the waterline.

After the encounter, the Norwegian-flagged ship was able to sail under its own power to port in Ushuaia, Argentina.

The company described the damage as limited and said four guests were treated by the ship’s onboard doctor and medical staff.

The 378-passenger cruise ship launched in September and is one of the newest in Viking’s fleet.

The cruise line has canceled its next planned excursion and is working with authorities during their investigation.

The company said it is arranging travel for guests to ensure all onboard make it to their final destination.