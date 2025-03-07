Four-stories of scaffolding collapse in Boston amid 55 mph gusts as powerful windstorm blasts New England

BOSTON - Scaffolding stretching four stories tall came tumbling down in Boston around 11 a.m. Friday as gusty winds blew through the city's Back Bay neighborhood, according to the Boston Fire Department.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

Piles of wood and metal can be seen toppled over cars, and Boston Fire says it's working to clean up the scene. But video from FOX 25 Boston showed another piece of scaffolding collapsing later in the morning.

Gusts in Boston were clocked between 49-55 mph around the time of the collapse, according to the FOX Forecast Center but the exact cause of the collapse has not been determined.

The gusty winds are the remnants of the deadly coast-to-coast storm that brought severe weather to the South and blizzard conditions to the Midwest and Central Plains.

"We’re going to fight through those winds at least through this evening," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Michael Estime.

"A rapidly-strengthening area of low pressure is driving in some strong winds to the region with the potential to mess up a couple of weekend flights," Estime said. "What a huge headache."

At 12:30 p.m. Boston Logan International Airport announced that they are delaying some flights due to wind and advised travelers heading to the airport to check their flight status with their carrier.

Over 80,000 customers have lost power so far throughout New England as of early Friday afternoon, according to findenergy.com

Check back for updates on this developing story.