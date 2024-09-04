San Antonio Zoo reopens Wednesday after flooding inundated several buildings

After flooding from heavy rain Tuesday temporarily shut down the San Antonio Zoo, officials said the zoo will reopen to the public Wednesday.

Severe weather caused the nearby San Antonio River to overflow and back up into the Texas zoo, flooding areas both inside and outside the facilities.

In the zoo, floodwater affected office spaces, a training room, restrooms, gift shops, the hippo viewing area and pathways throughout the zoo.

Officials said the zoo team worked throughout the day to limit damage and ensure the safety of the animals in their care. However, the extent of the severe weather’s impact still became significant.

"Despite these efforts, the zoo was forced to close for the day, resulting in a significant loss of revenue, which is crucial as San Antonio Zoo relies entirely on visitation and donations for its operations and animal care," the zoo said.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Parts of San Antonio received up to 3 inches of rain on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Combined with the ongoing drought in the Lone Star State, that amount was enough to cause flooding.