Search for man swept out to sea continues in California as more powerful waves take aim at Pacific Coast

MARINA, Calif. – Rescuers continue to search for a man who was swept out to sea when rough surf hammered the Northern California coast earlier this week even as more powerful waves are set to hit the same area again.

The turbulent Pacific Ocean, which is being churned up by a series of atmospheric rivers that have brought rounds of precipitation and high winds to the West Coast, took out a chunk of the Santa Cruz Pier on Monday.

A man died at Sunset State Beach after he became trapped under debris, according to FOX 2 San Francisco. Bystanders freed the man, but he later died at a hospital.

Police in Marina said that another man went missing Monday after he was swept out to sea by the high surf at Marina State Beach. Authorities have been limited to a land-based search for the man because the water has been too rough.

More rough surf to pound Northern California coast

Christmas Day has provided a bit of improvement along the Northern California coast, but forecasters said the respite will be short-lived.

High Surf Warnings and Advisories have again been issued along the Pacific Coast of the U.S., with Northern California’s alerts extending until at least Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, large breaking waves of up to 30 feet are likely. In some places, wave heights could reach as high as 50 feet.