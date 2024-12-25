Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published Updated

Search for man swept out to sea continues in California as more powerful waves take aim at Pacific Coast

Rough surf earlier this week in California killed a man and collapsed a section of the Santa Cruz Pier.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
Aerial video shot by a drone shows the damage sustained by the Santa Cruze Pier and the surrounding area by the rough surf that hammered the region earlier this week. 01:24

Drone video shows extent of damage to Santa Cruz Pier

Aerial video shot by a drone shows the damage sustained by the Santa Cruze Pier and the surrounding area by the rough surf that hammered the region earlier this week.

MARINA, Calif. – Rescuers continue to search for a man who was swept out to sea when rough surf hammered the Northern California coast earlier this week even as more powerful waves are set to hit the same area again.

The turbulent Pacific Ocean, which is being churned up by a series of atmospheric rivers that have brought rounds of precipitation and high winds to the West Coast, took out a chunk of the Santa Cruz Pier on Monday

WATCH: 40-FOOT WAVES SLAM OAHU BEACH AS HAWAII'S 'THE EDDIE' SURF COMPETITION UNDERWAY

Dangerous surf washed away a 150-foot chunk of the Santa Cruz wharf. The extreme waves and coastal flooding are forecast to continue for all of the Pacific Coast through Tuesday. 01:51

Part of Santa Cruz wharf washes into Pacific amid rough seas

Dangerous surf washed away a 150-foot chunk of the Santa Cruz wharf. The extreme waves and coastal flooding are forecast to continue for all of the Pacific Coast through Tuesday.

A man died at Sunset State Beach after he became trapped under debris, according to FOX 2 San Francisco. Bystanders freed the man, but he later died at a hospital.

Police in Marina said that another man went missing Monday after he was swept out to sea by the high surf at Marina State Beach. Authorities have been limited to a land-based search for the man because the water has been too rough. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

  • A view of big waves in Pacific Ocean at Municipal Pier of Pacifica, California, United States on December 22, 2024.
    Image 1 of 7

    A view of big waves in Pacific Ocean at Municipal Pier of Pacifica, California, United States on December 22, 2024. (Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu )

  • People look at the collapsed pier at the Santa Cruz Wharf in Santa Cruz, California, on December 23, 2024.
    Image 2 of 7

    People look at the collapsed pier at the Santa Cruz Wharf in Santa Cruz, California, on December 23, 2024. (Daniel Dreifuss / AFP)

  • A view of big waves in Pacific Ocean at Municipal Pier of Pacifica, California, United States on December 22, 2024 as coastal flood and high surf warning issued in San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast Counties.
    Image 3 of 7

    A view of big waves in Pacific Ocean at Municipal Pier of Pacifica, California, United States on December 22, 2024 as coastal flood and high surf warning issued in San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast Counties. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu )

  • Part of the Santa Cruz Wharf floating in the Pacific Ocean on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024.
    Image 4 of 7

    Part of the Santa Cruz Wharf floating in the Pacific Ocean on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024.  (Santa Cruz Police Department)

  • Officials conduct rescues after a portion of the Santa Cruz wharf was destroyed by powerful waves on Monday.
    Image 5 of 7

    Officials conduct rescues after a portion of the Santa Cruz wharf was destroyed by powerful waves on Monday. (Santa Cruz Fire Department)

  • Officials conduct rescues after a portion of the Santa Cruz wharf was destroyed by powerful waves on Monday.
    Image 6 of 7

    Officials conduct rescues after a portion of the Santa Cruz wharf was destroyed by powerful waves on Monday. (Santa Cruz Fire Department)

  • Officials conduct rescues after a portion of the Santa Cruz wharf was destroyed by powerful waves on Monday.
    Image 7 of 7

    Officials conduct rescues after a portion of the Santa Cruz wharf was destroyed by powerful waves on Monday. (Santa Cruz Fire Department)

More rough surf to pound Northern California coast

Christmas Day has provided a bit of improvement along the Northern California coast, but forecasters said the respite will be short-lived.

High Surf Warnings and Advisories have again been issued along the Pacific Coast of the U.S., with Northern California’s alerts extending until at least Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, large breaking waves of up to 30 feet are likely. In some places, wave heights could reach as high as 50 feet.

The surf alerts that are in effect along the West Coast of the U.S.
(FOX Weather)

 
Tags
Loading...