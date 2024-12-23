Chunk of Santa Cruz Pier collapses as massive waves pound Northern California prompting water rescues

Dangerous waves brought down part of the Santa Cruz Pier on Monday and prompted multiple water rescues from the Pacific Ocean this week as waves up to 50 feet are forecast along the shores of California.

Multiple atmospheric rivers are marching across the Pacific, bringing rounds of moisture and dangerous winds to the West Coast, including monster waves.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service San Francisco office said dangerous and life-threatening beach conditions are forecast through Tuesday for all Pacific coast beaches. Those threats include high surf, rip currents, sneaker waves and coastal flooding.

Santa Cruz police and fire departments responded on Monday afternoon when part of the Santa Cruz Wharf collapsed into the ocean and was seen floating away.

Two people were rescued by Santa Cruz County lifeguards, and one person got out of the water on their own, according to the fire department.

The wharf was previously damaged by waves in February, KTVU reported.

High Surf Advisories are in place through Tuesday for the entire Pacific coast, which includes more than 2.5 million people.

Dangerous breaking waves up to 35 feet are possible along the Pacific coast through Tuesday.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, wave heights are nearing 30 feet in the Bay Area and 20 feet in Santa Cruz County.

California State Parks officials told FOX Weather multiple ocean rescues occurred between Sunday and Monday.

On Sunday, State Parks lifeguards and Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County responded to a surfer in distress at New Brighton State Beach during high surf. The surfer was escorted to safety.

Wave heights across the West Coast.

(FOX Weather)



On Monday, Central Fire responded to multiple rescues near state beaches, including one at Sunset Beach, where a person was trapped under debris from high surf. Bystanders and first responders rescued the person, who sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County website shows crews responded to at least two water rescues on Monday near Live Oak and Capitola beaches.

"Happening now in Capitola! The swell has not even peaked yet. You are risking your life and the lives of others by getting in or too close to the water," the NWS wrote with a video of waves pounding a boardwalk in Capitola.

Some Northern California state parks are closed or have brought in more lifeguards to respond to the rough surf.