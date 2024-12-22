Watch: 40-foot waves slam Oahu beach as Hawaii's 'The Eddie' surf competition underway

WAIMEA BAY, Oahu– A surfing competition that requires unique surf conditions to go on was able to happen on the north shore of Oahu on Sunday.

The surfing competition requires at least 40-foot waves by 8 a.m. the day of the competition to move forward, and consists of two rounds with five heats in each round, according to KHON2.

"The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational" honors the life and legacy of Eddie Aikau, a waterman and lifeguard on Oahu's North Shore who rescued countless swimmers from the rough and dangerous surf, according to the Eddie Aikau Foundation.

A High Surf Warning is in effect for Oahu's North Shore until 6 a.m. Hawaii time on Monday. Waves between 40 and 50 feet were expected to peak around noon local time Sunday.

Thousands of people gathered to watch the competition, where sunny skies and 80-degree temperatures ruled the day.

"The Eddie" has happened only 11 times since its start in 1984, given the competition requires such large waves to happen, according to KHON2.