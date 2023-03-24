Rounds of rain, snow soak millions in Northeast through spring's first weekend

A wet stretch of days is expected across the Northeast through the weekend along parts of the Interstate 95 corridor.

"Into the overnight hours (Saturday), you can pretty much see how much these storms really extend from not only Ashtabula in Ohio all the way down into Charleston, West Virginia," FOX Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer said.

The first batch of rain and snow moved through Thursday, and another round of rain and snow is expected through Sunday.

"Depending on where you are, we even see a little bit of a change over (into frozen precipitation) there, sort of see a little bit of pink popping up here on the Futuretrack for places like Binghamton, (New York), as well as those of you right there on the border of Pennsylvania," Frazer said.

More Northeast rain in store for the weekend.

(FOX Weather)



Spring snow for Maine, Great Lakes

The FOX Forecast Center said some heavier snow of 5 to 8-plus inches will be possible across northern Maine Saturday night into Sunday.

"For those of you across Maine, particularly those of you in Presque Isle, we could pick up anywhere from 8 to about 12 inches of snow," Frazer said.

Here's a look at the snow forecast through Sunday in the Northeast.

(FOX Weather)



In addition, expect snow in the Great Lakes region, where 5 to 8 inches will be possible around Milwaukee and northern Michigan. This could lead to difficult travel for the morning and evening commutes.

