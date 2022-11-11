Severe thunderstorms bring large hail to parts of Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – Large, quarter-sized hail peppered the town of Salado, Texas, on Friday as severe storms pushed through the Lone Star State.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms developed in Texas along a potent cold front that was part of the same storm system which brought blizzard conditions to the Northern Plans on Thursday.

As storms grew stronger, the National Weather Service issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and warned of large hail threats across much of southeastern Texas, including Austin, San Antonio and Houston.

Large hail threat in Texas.

Hail from the storms in Salado, which is about 50 miles north of Austin, ranged from the size of a penny to a half-dollar, though some stones as large as 2 inches was also reported.

The size of hail depends on how fast updrafts blow during thunderstorms. According to the National Weather Service, upward wind speeds of 64 mph will support a hailstone as large as a golf ball, while a grapefruit-sized stone needs a 98-mph updraft.

According to a study by MoneyGeek, Texas ranks first in the U.S. in overall hail events due to the state’s size and prime stormy location. In terms of the cost of damages from hail, however, Texas ranked 6th at $13.46 per person.

As of Friday afternoon, parts of southeast Texas were under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 6 p.m. Central.