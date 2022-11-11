Search

Severe thunderstorms bring large hail to parts of Texas

Hail from the storms ranged between the size of a penny and a half-dollar. Hail as wide as 2 inches was also reported.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Quarter-size hail fell in Salado, Texas as severe storms rolled through.

AUSTIN, Texas – Large, quarter-sized hail peppered the town of Salado, Texas, on Friday as severe storms pushed through the Lone Star State.

A hailstone next to a quarter for scale. Hail fell in Salado, TX on November 11, 2022.

(@AMBERS_WX / TWITTER / FOX Weather)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms developed in Texas along a potent cold front that was part of the same storm system which brought blizzard conditions to the Northern Plans on Thursday. 

As storms grew stronger, the National Weather Service issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and warned of large hail threats across much of southeastern Texas, including Austin, San Antonio and Houston. 

Large hail threat in Texas.
(FOX Weather)

 

Hail from the storms in Salado, which is about 50 miles north of Austin, ranged from the size of a penny to a half-dollar, though some stones as large as 2 inches was also reported.

The size of hail depends on how fast updrafts blow during thunderstorms. According to the National Weather Service, upward wind speeds of 64 mph will support a hailstone as large as a golf ball, while a grapefruit-sized stone needs a 98-mph updraft.

  Hail scattered across a yard in Salado, Texas on November 11, 2022.
    Hail scattered across a yard in Salado, Texas on November 11, 2022. (@AMBERS_WX / TWITTER)

  Hail scattered across a yard in Salado, Texas on November 11, 2022.
    Hail scattered across a yard in Salado, Texas on November 11, 2022. (@AMBERS_WX / TWITTER)

  Hail between blades of grass in Salado, Texas on November 11, 2022.
    Hail between blades of grass in Salado, Texas on November 11, 2022. (@AMBERS_WX / TWITTER)

According to a study by MoneyGeek, Texas ranks first in the U.S. in overall hail events due to the state’s size and prime stormy location. In terms of the cost of damages from hail, however, Texas ranked 6th at $13.46 per person.

As of Friday afternoon, parts of southeast Texas were under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 6 p.m. Central.

Severe thunderstorm watch in Texas.
(FOX Weather)

 
