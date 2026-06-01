Powerful magnitude 6.2 earthquake rattles parts of Southern Italy

SARACENA, Italy - Residents in southern Italy were rattled by a magnitude 6.2 earthquake during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

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The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the earthquake struck about 10 miles southwest of Saracena, Italy, at 6:12 p.m. EST (12:12 a.m. UTC).

The earthquake had a depth of over 153 miles and hit approximately 23 miles from Cosenza in the Calabria region.

According to the USGS, the initial earthquake had an estimated intensity of IV on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale. This level of shaking is considered light, but is strong enough to be felt by many people indoors and may awaken some individuals who are asleep.

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During the event, dishes, windows and doors may have been disturbed, and walls could have produced cracking sounds. Parked vehicles may also have rocked noticeably.

People outdoors may not have felt the earthquake.

Authorities in the region reported no immediate damage or injuries.

Officials and experts continue to monitor the area for any additional activity.

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This isn't the first time Italy has faced an earthquake. According to understandingitaly.com, the country experiences frequent seismic events, ranging from small tremors to powerful earthquakes.

Just last month, Bacoli, Italy, was rattled by a 4.1 magnitude earthquake.

June is when tourism starts to pick up for the summer in Italy.

Stay with FOX Weather for the latest updates on this developing story.