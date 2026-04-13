Powerful magnitude 5.5 earthquake rattles western Nevada and northern California

Residents in western Nevada and parts of California were rattled by a magnitude 5.5 earthquake on Monday evening.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the earthquake struck about 12 miles southeast of Silver Springs, NV at 6:29 p.m. PST.

The earthquake, which had a depth of over 6.2 miles, triggered a ShakeAlert warning throughout the region.

Residents and officials in California and Nevada took to social media to announce they had felt the tremors.

According to the USGS, the initial earthquake was strong and had an estimated intensity of VI on the Mercalli intensity scale, meaning that the shakes were felt by all residents, many frightened.

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The earthquake was also strong enough to move some heavy furniture, and there may be reports of fallen plaster, with minor damage possible.

Following the initial quake, more than 15 smaller aftershocks occurred in the same area. The USGS reported aftershocks of magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.6.

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So far, no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Stay with FOX Weather for the latest updates on this developing story.