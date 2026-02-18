Potential blockbuster nor'easter snowstorm brewing for millions across I-95 corridor this weekend

NEW YORK – The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring the potential threat of a significant snowstorm and potential nor'easter that could impact millions across the Interstate 95 corridor Sunday night into Monday.

Some snow is possible over the weekend across the Philadelphia, New York City and Boston metro areas — exactly when and how much remains an open question.

WHAT IS A NOR'EASTER?

A series of storms is moving out of the West this week after delivering flooding rain and much-needed snow to that region. These systems will bring rounds of nuisance rain into the Northeast as they track into the region through the end of the workweek.

Forecasters are primarily concerned about the third storm which is moving along the coast of British Columbia in Canada and will eject into the Lower 48 beginning Thursday night into Friday.

Ohio Valley and Northeast weekend forecast.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, as it reaches the East Coast, it is expected to develop into a surface low-pressure system that will track offshore, potentially becoming a powerful coastal storm that will drop significant snow across the Northeast.

However, the forecast is far from settled, as many across the region are bracing for the latest blow in what has been the most active winter season in recent years.

Many cities across the Northeast still have snow on the ground from January's historic winter storm.

This graphic shows the American GFS Model on the left and the European model on the right.

Currently, both the American GFS and European forecast models indicate light snow for different parts of the Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic and I-95 corridor from Sunday night into Monday.

Meanwhile, several AI forecast models seem to signal a more powerful snow event over the same timeframe.

The biggest uncertainties are how quickly the storm strengthens as it heads into the Great Lakes and exactly where it emerges off the East Coast.

Weekend storm setup.

A number of factors would need to line up to produce blockbuster impacts, namely a slow and precise track along the northeast coast and enough cold air from Canada.

Snow totals will be limited if any one of these forecast ingredients are missing.

"While some snow appears to be the most likely outcome, all scenarios remain on the table, from a complete miss that tracks out to sea, to a major Nor'easter," the FOX Forecast Center said Wednesday.

The forecast will come into better focus as the weekend approaches.

Check back for updates as this forecast develops.