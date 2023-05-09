Photographer captures stark gains California reservoirs have made during relentless atmospheric river storms
NOVATO, Calif. – Just two years ago, several of California's reservoirs looked like they were on their last legs, with water levels so low many appeared they were in danger of running dry.
But after dozens of atmospheric river storms pummeled the state with heavy rain and mountain snow measured in dozens of feet earlier this year, the state's reservoirs have made a dramatic turnaround.
Photographer Josh Edelson has been documenting the reversal of fortune at California's Lake Oroville, first capturing water levels at historic lows in the heart of the drought in September 2021. He returned this April to the same spots to illustrate the radical rise in water levels.
This aerial combination photo created on April 17, 2023, boats are parked on Lake Oroville near the Bidwell Bar Bridge in Oroville, California, on September 05, 2021 (top) and on April 16, 2023 (below).
(JOSH EDELSON/AFP)
This aerial combination photo created on April 17, 2023, shows a boat ramp completely out of the water at Lake Oroville in Oroville, California, on September 05, 2021 (top) and completely submerged on April 16, 2023 (below).
(JOSH EDELSON/AFP)
This aerial combination photo created on April 17, 2023, shows Lake Oroville in Oroville, California, on September 05, 2021 (top), and on April 16, 2023 (below).
(JOSH EDELSON/AFP)
This aerial combination photo created on April 17, 2023, shows a burned property in front of low water levels at Lake Oroville in Oroville, California, on September 05, 2021 (top), and the same area on April 16, 2023 (below).
(JOSH EDELSON/AFP)
This aerial combination photo created on April 17, 2023, shows the Enterprise Bridge at Lake Oroville in Oroville, California on September 05, 2021 (top), and on April 16, 2023 (below).
(JOSH EDELSON/AFP)
This aerial combination photo created on April 17, 2023, shows a car crossing the Enterprise Bridge at Lake Oroville in Oroville, California, on September 05, 2021 (top), and on April 16, 2023 (below).
(JOSH EDELSON/AFP)
This combination photo created on April 17, 2023, shows houseboats parked at a marina at Lake Oroville in Oroville, California, on September 05, 2021 (top) and on April 16, 2023 (below).
(JOSH EDELSON/AFP)
This aerial combination photo created on April 17, 2023, shows a car crossing the Enterprise Bridge at Lake Oroville in Oroville, California, on September 05, 2021 (top), and on April 16, 2023 (below).
(JOSH EDELSON/AFP)
"In 2021, we had some of the worst drought we've had in California, so these reservoirs were extremely low and, in many cases, bordering on empty in some sections," Edelson told FOX Weather. "So going from 2021 to 2023, it's obviously a stark contrast."
After one of the driest years on record, the parade of storms with a tropical connection hit hard starting Dec. 22, and more than a dozen potent atmospheric river storms would slam into the state over the next several weeks.
Over one three-week period alone from late December to Jan. 19, FOX Weather meteorologists calculated 32 trillion gallons of water fell in the state.
"These atmospheric rivers brought a huge amount of rain, and the reservoirs just couldn't hold the amount of rain coming in," Edleson said. "They've been actually releasing water to make room for what's expected to be another deluge of snowmelt that's up in the Sierra (Nevada). So even though the reservoirs are full now or close to full, they're trying to make room because there's more water coming."
And Edelson marveled at the speed of the turnaround.
"We have droughts and floods kind of happening so close together that it takes a while for some areas to adapt," he said. "There are farmers that just lost crops due to the drought, and now their crops are completely underwater."