Published Updated

New area to watch flagged in Atlantic on peak day of hurricane season

Sept. 10 is the statistical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. Things were quiet until the National Hurricane Center highlighted a new area of the basin to watch for possible development.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
New area to watch highlighted on peak day of hurricane season

FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist discusses the status of the Atlantic on the peak day of hurricane season.

MIAMI – A new area where tropical development has a chance of happening was highlighted Wednesday – the statistical peak of hurricane season.

Sept. 10 is typically the day when there is the best chance of having an active tropical system in the Atlantic Ocean. 

Everything seemed quiet until the National Hurricane Center flagged an area west of Africa for the potential for development.

The tropical outlook for the Atlantic.
(FOX Weather)

 

"A tropical wave is forecast to emerge offshore of west Africa in a couple of days," NHC forecasters wrote in the outlook. "Environmental conditions could support some slow development of the system over the weekend into early next week as the wave moves to the west-northwest at about 15 mph over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic."

The area has a low chance of development within a week. 

Anything that emerges in this region faces a tough go of it, with an abundance of dry air and wind shear being present.

Back to the future

FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross noted in his blog Tuesday that attention will turn to the western Caribbean and the southern Gulf in a couple of weeks.

That’s where fronts that are becoming more frequent as the seasons change die and stir up tropical trouble this time of year. It happens through the extra lift and spin that these decaying fronts provide over areas of very warm water, leading to the development of low-pressure systems.

"As we saw last year with the development of hurricanes Helene and Milton, some years the important storms don’t come from the tropical Atlantic," Norcross said. "Strong hurricanes can and do develop close to home in late September and October."

There were 12 named storms that developed after Sept. 10, 2024. The season ended with Sara in mid-November.

It only takes one

Experts reminded people who live along the coast that it only takes one storm to cause major problems. Residents are urged to remain vigilant despite the lull.

The next name on the Atlantic list is Gabrielle, followed by Humberto, Imelda and Jerry.

Hurricane season runs until Nov. 30.

An overview of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season as of Sept. 10, 2025.

(FOX Weather)

