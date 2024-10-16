Wastewater released by damaged pipe in Florida city as Milton approached, city officials say

PALM BAY, Fla. - The city of Palm Bay in Florida is vowing to prioritize investments in critical infrastructure after the failure of a stormwater pipe as Hurricane Milton approached that ultimately led to the release of wastewater.

Millions of Florida residents spent days preparing for the deadly storm, which made landfall on Oct. 9 in Siesta Key as a Category 3 hurricane. While Palm Bay is located far from where the storm made landfall, it was hit by the far-reaching impacts of the storm.

According to information provided by Palm Bay, the stormwater pipe, which was already scheduled to be replaced, failed under the immense pressure caused by the relentless precipitation that fell in the lead-up to the hurricane's arrival.

Officials said that the erosion of soil surrounding the pipe then undermined a wastewater pipe that broke from the impact.

"This was the largest release of wastewater in our system as a result of Hurricane Milton," the city said in a statement.

When the incident occurred, officials said city crews worked tirelessly throughout the night and were able to repair the wastewater line as Milton moved closer on track to push off Florida's East Coast north of Palm Bay.

Officials said emergency repairs will be conducted to permanently repair the pipe that failed, and Public Works Operations is monitoring the safety repairs that have already been performed to make sure there is no further washout.

"The safety and well-being of our residents are our top priority," Palm Bay Mayor Rob Medina said in a news release. "This event underscores the importance of maintaining and improving our infrastructure to withstand the challenges posed by weather and erosion. We are committed to ensuring these vital systems continue to serve our community reliably."

The information provided by the city details current and future improvements for wastewater, including more than $32.6 million for things such as upgrading lift stations, lining pipes to help with infiltration and intrusion of stormwater, installing permanent bypass pumps and building a new wastewater reclamation facility.

The city said it has also been investing in technology that would provide advance notice of impending wastewater backups, such as smart manhole covers that would alert officials of blockages within pipes.

In addition, the city said it has allocated more than $18 million for 22 stormwater projects, including some that are currently in design and construction phases.

"The City of Palm Bay has been and will continue to prioritize infrastructure investments that enhance public safety and improve the quality of life for our residents," officials concluded.