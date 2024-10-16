Wastewater released by damaged pipe in Florida city as Milton approached, city officials say
Millions of Florida residents spent days preparing for the deadly storm, which made landfall on Oct. 9 in Siesta Key as a Category 3 hurricane. While Palm Bay is located far from where the storm made landfall, it was hit by the far-reaching impacts of the storm.
PALM BAY, Fla. - The city of Palm Bay in Florida is vowing to prioritize investments in critical infrastructure after the failure of a stormwater pipe as Hurricane Milton approached that ultimately led to the release of wastewater.
A man rides his bicycle through water as roads and businesses are flooded by the rising Anclote River during the recovery from Hurricane Milton on October 11, 2024 in New Port Richey, Florida.
Dune erosion at Playalinda Beach after Hurricane Milton
Sand over Playalinda Beach Road after Hurricane Milton
Damage to a boardwalk in Canaveral National Seashore after Hurricane Milton
Schools, homes and businesses in Valrico, Florida, near the Alafia River, are grappling with severe flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. As water levels continue to rise, evacuation orders have been issued for residents in the affected areas.
Schools, homes and businesses in Valrico, Florida, near the Alafia River, are grappling with severe flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. As water levels continue to rise, evacuation orders have been issued for residents in the affected areas.
Schools, homes and businesses in Valrico, Florida, near the Alafia River, are grappling with severe flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. As water levels continue to rise, evacuation orders have been issued for residents in the affected areas.
PUNTA GORDA - OCTOBER 10: In this aerial view, a person walks through flood waters that inundated a neighborhood after Hurricane Milton came ashore on October 10, 2024, in Punta Gorda, Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in the Siesta Key area of Florida, causing damage and flooding throughout Central Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
An aerial view of a home sitting on a road on October 13, 2024 in Manasota Key, Florida.
ST PETE BEACH, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 13: U.S. President Joe Biden greets people during a tour of the damage caused by Hurricane Milton on October 13, 2024 in St Pete Beach, Florida. Biden visited the area as it deals with back-to-back hurricanes that have caused extensive damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
ST PETE BEACH, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 13: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to the media after a tour of the damage caused by Hurricane Milton on October 13, 2024 in St Pete Beach, Florida. Biden visited the area as it deals with back-to-back hurricanes that have caused extensive damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
US President Joe Biden arrives to meet with first responders and local residents as he surveys damage caused Hurricane Milton in St. Pete Beach, Florida, on October 13, 2024. The death toll from Milton rose to at least 16, officials in Florida said October 11, and millions were still without power as residents began the painful process of piecing their lives back together. (Photo by Bonnie CASH / AFP) (Photo by BONNIE CASH/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Joe Biden (2nd R) receives an operational briefing from FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell (3rd L) on the aftermath of Hurricane Milton in St. Pete Beach, Florida, on October 13, 2024. The death toll from Milton rose to at least 16, officials in Florida said October 11, and millions were still without power as residents began the painful process of piecing their lives back together. (Photo by Bonnie CASH / AFP) (Photo by BONNIE CASH/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Joe Biden (C) arrives at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, on October 13, 2024, where he will survey areas damaged by Hurricane Milton. The death toll from Milton rose to at least 16, officials in Florida said October 11, and millions were still without power as residents began the painful process of piecing their lives back together. (Photo by Bonnie CASH / AFP) (Photo by BONNIE CASH/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Joe Biden (R) salutes as he arrives at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, on October 13, 2024, where he will survey areas damaged by Hurricane Milton. The death toll from Milton rose to at least 16, officials in Florida said October 11, and millions were still without power as residents began the painful process of piecing their lives back together. (Photo by Bonnie CASH / AFP) (Photo by BONNIE CASH/AFP via Getty Images)
Damage from Hurricane Milton occurs in Punta Gorda, Florida, on October 12, 2024. Hurricane Milton makes landfall near Siesta Key, Florida, on Wednesday night as a Category 3 storm. Officials confirm that at least 23 people die from the storm. Milton moves across the Florida peninsula on Thursday and over the Atlantic Ocean. More than 1.3 million customers are without power in Florida on Saturday, according to a utility tracker. (Photo by Thomas O'Neill/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
MANASOTA KEY, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 12: A home along the Gulf of Mexico is seen after it was destroyed when Hurricane Milton passed through the area on October 12, 2024, in Manasota Key, Florida. People continue recovering following the storm that made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in the Siesta Key area of Florida, causing damage and flooding throughout Central Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
People paddle down a flooded street in South Daytona, Florida, following the passage of Hurricane Milton on October 11, 2024. The death toll from Hurricane Milton rose to at least 16 on Friday, officials in Florida said, as residents began the painful process of piecing their lives and homes back together. Nearly 2.5 million households and businesses were still without power, and some areas in the path cut through the Sunshine State by the monster storm from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean remained flooded. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/AFP via Getty Images)
Residents walk through a flooded street in North Tampa on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, a day after Hurricane Milton crossed Florida's Gulf Coast. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
FORT PIERCE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 12: A mobile home destroyed by a tornado associated with Hurricane Milton is seen on October 12, 2024 in the Lakewood Park community of Fort Pierce, Florida. The owner of the residence was home when the tornado hit and is hospitalized. (Photo by Paul Hennesy/Anadolu via Getty Images)
LAKEWOOD PARK, FLORIDA- OCTOBER 11 Tracy Carter, left, of Lakewood Park, and her daughters Savannah Rath, middle, of Palm Bay, and Summer Capito, of Vero Beach react to seeing Tracy's home which had been destoryed by a tornado spawned in the outter bands of Hurricane Milton at Spanish Lakes Country Club Village in Lakewood Park, Florida on October 11, 2024. The family traveled back to the house to gather clothes and other salvagable items. (Photo by Kathleen Flynn for the Washington Post)
TOPSHOT - The MidFlorida Amphitheater's roof lies partially collapsed in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton in Tampa Florida, on October 10, 2024. At least 10 people were dead after Hurricane Milton smashed into Florida, US authorities said, after the monster weather system sent tornados spinning across the state and flooded swaths of the Tampa Bay area. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/AFP via Getty Images)
SARASOTA, FL - OCTOBER 10: Residents are seen walking on a damaged street at Siesta Key after Hurricane Milton's landfall on October 10, 2024, in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Damage from tornado in Wellington, Florida during Hurricane Milton
Damage from tornado in Wellington, Florida during Hurricane Milton
Damage from tornado in Wellington, Florida during Hurricane Milton
Damage from tornado in Wellington, Florida during Hurricane Milton
Damage from tornado in Wellington, Florida during Hurricane Milton
Florida deputies risked their lives to rescue a 91-year-old woman trapped in her home amidst devastating floods following Hurricane Helene.
An aerial view shows a capsized boat on the street next to the marina after Hurricane Milton in Punta Gorda, Florida, on October 10, 2024. Hurricane Milton tore a coast-to-coast path of destruction across the US state of Florida, whipping up a spate of deadly tornadoes that left at least four people dead, but avoiding the catastrophic devastation officials had feared. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
A woman collects debris caused by the destruction of the tornado's path in Cocoa Beach, Florida,on October 10, 2024. Hurricane Milton tore a coast-to-coast path of destruction across the US state of Florida, whipping up a spate of deadly tornadoes that left at least four people dead, but avoiding the catastrophic devastation officials had feared. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)
GULFPORT, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Down trees and debris block roads after the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 10, 2024 in Gulfport, Florida. Milton, which comes just after the recent catastrophic Hurricane Helene, landed into Florida's Gulf Coast late Wednesday evening as a Category 3 storm causing extensive flooding and damage. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
More than 500 people were rescued from a flooded apartment complex in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday, October 10, after Hurricane Milton hit Florida.
More than 500 people were rescued from a flooded apartment complex in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday, October 10, after Hurricane Milton hit Florida.
More than 500 people were rescued from a flooded apartment complex in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday, October 10, after Hurricane Milton hit Florida.
More than 500 people were rescued from a flooded apartment complex in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday, October 10, after Hurricane Milton hit Florida.
In this aerial photo, a vehicle drives though a flooded street after Hurricane Milton, in Siesta Key, Florida, on October 10, 2024. At least 10 people were dead after Hurricane Milton smashed into Florida, US authorities said October 10, 2024, after the monster weather system sent tornados spinning across the state and flooded swaths of the Tampa Bay area. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
PORT ST LUCIE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: The inside of a mini mart of a local gas station is left damaged by a tornado caused by Hurricane Milton, on October 10, 2024 in Port St Lucie, Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in the Siesta Key area of Florida, causing damage and flooding throughout Central Florida. (Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)
PORT ST LUCIE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Homes damaged by a tornado caused by Hurricane Milton, on October 10, 2024 in Port St Lucie, Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in the Siesta Key area of Florida, causing damage and flooding throughout Central Florida. (Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)
PORT ST LUCIE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Road ways left damaged by a tornado caused by Hurricane Milton, on October 10, 2024 in Port St Lucie, Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in the Siesta Key area of Florida, causing damage and flooding throughout Central Florida. (Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)
PORT ST LUCIE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Road ways left damaged by a tornado caused by Hurricane Milton, on October 10, 2024 in Port St Lucie, Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in the Siesta Key area of Florida, causing damage and flooding throughout Central Florida. (Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)
PORT ST LUCIE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Lakewood Park Church is left damaged by a tornado caused by Hurricane Milton, on October 10, 2024 in Port St Lucie, Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in the Siesta Key area of Florida, causing damage and flooding throughout Central Florida. (Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)
"This was the largest release of wastewater in our system as a result of Hurricane Milton," the city said in a statement.
When the incident occurred, officials said city crews worked tirelessly throughout the night and were able to repair the wastewater line as Milton moved closer on track to push off Florida's East Coast north of Palm Bay.
A tornado was spotted in Wellington, Florida, on Wednesday as part of a tornado outbreak produced by Hurricane Milton. (Courtesy: Zachary K)
Officials said emergency repairs will be conducted to permanently repair the pipe that failed, and Public Works Operations is monitoring the safety repairs that have already been performed to make sure there is no further washout.
"The safety and well-being of our residents are our top priority," Palm Bay Mayor Rob Medina said in a news release. "This event underscores the importance of maintaining and improving our infrastructure to withstand the challenges posed by weather and erosion. We are committed to ensuring these vital systems continue to serve our community reliably."
A security agent is offering FOX Weather a first glimpse of the extensive damage Hurricane Milton inflicted on Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays. You can clearly see that most of the fabric covering the stadium's domed roof was shredded, ripped off by the hurricane's ferocious 100-plus mph winds that tore through St. Petersburg, Florida. The playing field is littered with debris, including cots, a stark reminder of its recent role as a temporary staging area for thousands of first responders. Fortunately, despite the significant damage, no one was injured.
The information provided by the city details current and future improvements for wastewater, including more than $32.6 million for things such as upgrading lift stations, lining pipes to help with infiltration and intrusion of stormwater, installing permanent bypass pumps and building a new wastewater reclamation facility.
The city said it has also been investing in technology that would provide advance notice of impending wastewater backups, such as smart manhole covers that would alert officials of blockages within pipes.