Over a dozen states slammed by at least a foot of snow from historic winter storm

As the crippling effects of the more than 2,300-mile-long major winter storm take a toll across the majority of the U.S., over a dozen states from New Mexico to Connecticut have registered more than a foot of snow, underscoring the vast reach of the historic storm.

The storm is bringing harsh winter weather impacts to more than 245 million Americans across 40 states.

HISTORIC WINTER STORM BLASTS 245M: SNOW SLAMS NORTHEAST, AS ICE CRIPPLES SOUTH WITH SKYROCKETING POWER OUTAGES

From the Deep South to the Northeast, snow accumulation reports began to pour in Saturday and Sunday, as the major winter storm took hold across the Southern Tier of the U.S.

13 states impacted by the historic winter storm recorded at least 12 inches of snow from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, from New Mexico and Connecticut.

(FOX Weather)

Between Jan. 24 and Jan. 25, New Mexico, Colorado, Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Arkansas, Ohio, West Virginia, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut all reported more than 12 inches of snow.

NORTHEAST SLAMMED BY BIGGEST SNOWSTORM IN YEARS AS MAJOR CITIES SEE WHITEOUT CONDITIONS SNARLING TRAVEL

Skiers across the Mountain West likely rejoiced when they woke up to a pleasant sight amid a lackluster snow season, as 31 inches was recorded in Bonito Lake, New Mexico, and 23 inches was recorded in Crested Butte, Colorado.

13 states impacted by the historic winter storm recorded at least 12 inches of snow from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, with New Mexico and Colorado topping the snow total list.

(FOX Weather)

Towards the east, Bellaire, Ohio, Davis, West Virginia and west Liberty, Pennsylvania, all recorded more than 16 inches.

  • Image 1 of 5

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - JANUARY 25: A pedestrian walks through snowy conditions on January 25, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. A massive winter storm is bringing frigid temperatures, ice, and snow to nearly 200 million Americans.  (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

  • Image 2 of 5

    Memphis residents shovel snow from a sidewalk in downtown Memphis, Tennessee, on January 25, 2026. A massive winter storm headed towards the northeast United States after sweeping across much of the country, threatening tens of millions of Americans with blackouts, transportation chaos and bone-chilling cold. After battering the country's southwest and central areas, the storm system began to hit the heavily populated mid-Atlantic and northeastern states with snow and freezing rain as a frigid air mass settled in across the nation.  (Photo by Kevin Wurm / AFP via Getty Images)

  • Image 3 of 5

    NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 25: A taxi driver clears snow off his cab while stopped at a traffic light on Fifth Avenue during a snowstorm on January 25, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

  • A worker clears snow off a sidewalk in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on January 25, 2026.
    Image 4 of 5

    A worker clears snow off a sidewalk in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on January 25, 2026. ((Photo by Matthew HATCHER / AFP via Getty Images))

  • WASHINGTON- A man walks along the National Mall as snow falls in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2026.
    Image 5 of 5

    WASHINGTON- A man walks along the National Mall as snow falls in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2026.  ((Photo by Amid FARAHI / AFP via Getty Images))

The massive snow corridor extends through Connecticut, with several more states in the Northeast likely to join the 12-inch snow total club in the coming hours as the winter storm continues to barrel through the region.

14 states impacted by the historic winter storm recorded at least 12 inches of snow from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25.

(FOX Weather)

Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and several other states in the Northeast will likely get over a foot of snow, too, before the major winter storm weakens.

Stay with FOX Weather for 24/7 coverage and get live updates on the storm as it blasts the nation with crippling ice and dangerous snow across a 2,300-mile path.

