Over a dozen states slammed by at least a foot of snow from historic winter storm

As the crippling effects of the more than 2,300-mile-long major winter storm take a toll across the majority of the U.S., over a dozen states from New Mexico to Connecticut have registered more than a foot of snow, underscoring the vast reach of the historic storm.

The storm is bringing harsh winter weather impacts to more than 245 million Americans across 40 states.

From the Deep South to the Northeast, snow accumulation reports began to pour in Saturday and Sunday, as the major winter storm took hold across the Southern Tier of the U.S.

Between Jan. 24 and Jan. 25, New Mexico, Colorado, Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Arkansas, Ohio, West Virginia, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut all reported more than 12 inches of snow.

Skiers across the Mountain West likely rejoiced when they woke up to a pleasant sight amid a lackluster snow season, as 31 inches was recorded in Bonito Lake, New Mexico, and 23 inches was recorded in Crested Butte, Colorado.

Towards the east, Bellaire, Ohio, Davis, West Virginia and west Liberty, Pennsylvania, all recorded more than 16 inches.

The massive snow corridor extends through Connecticut, with several more states in the Northeast likely to join the 12-inch snow total club in the coming hours as the winter storm continues to barrel through the region.

Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and several other states in the Northeast will likely get over a foot of snow, too, before the major winter storm weakens.

