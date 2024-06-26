Oklahoma roasting under heat dome after hurricane-force winds knock out power to thousands

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahomans have been forced to sweat it out Wednesday after hurricane-force winds knocked out power and air conditioning amid a heat dome that is roasting the state.

The National Weather Service office in Norman, Oklahoma, issued an Excessive Heat Warning that doesn't expire until 9 p.m. Warm temperatures and high humidity will drive the heat index or feels-like temperature as high as 120 degrees.

"Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events," the NWS warned.

As of noon Wednesday, almost 80,000 homes and businesses were still without power after overnight and morning storms swept through, according to PowerOutage.US. That means no air conditioning to beat the heat.

Thunderstorms churned up tropical-storm- and hurricane-force wind gusts across Oklahoma City, Tulsa and much of central and eastern Oklahoma. The morning commute was frustrating for many. Downed trees and power poles littered streets. Even a stoplight took a hit in Tulsa.

Tulsa endured a 71-mph wind gust. Muskogee and Guthrie reported a 68-mph gust while Tinker Air Force Base near Oklahoma City had a 73-mph gust.

"We’ve had multiple 70 mph wind gust reports in OKC!," said the NWS Norman.

A falling tree injured one person in Hochatown. Across Logan County, gusts tore shingles off homes and even destroyed a large barn.

Lightning from the storms started a house fire in Oklahoma City. The Fire Department reported they responded to more than 150 storm emergencies.

The lightning was constant in Edmund overnight.

High temperatures through the rest of the week in Oklahoma City will straddle 100 degrees every day, and don't expect relief from the heat overnight. Low temperatures will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.