DIY air conditioner: How to make yours with household items

As a heat wave continues to scorch many parts of the U.S. this summer, here is something you can try to save money by building this simple, DIY homemade device to cool off.

Air conditioners can cause electricity bills to skyrocket in the summer. According to FOX Weather meteorologist Amy Freeze, every degree lower an air conditioner is set translates to a 3% increase on cooling costs.

By using a few items often found around the house, homeowners can create a thrifty "air conditioner" of sorts.

Here is how:

1. Gather your supplies.

You will need the following items:

A Styrofoam cooler.

A dryer vent.

An electric fan.

A knife with a jagged edge.

Tape.

Ice, frozen water bottles or anything that is cold.

2. Cut holes in the cooler.

On the lid of the cooler, carefully cut a hole roughly the size of the fan. On one side of the main cooler body, carefully cut another hole that is the size of your dryer vent. If your fan is large, you may cut out a second hole for a second dryer vent.

Once your holes are cut, use tape to affix the fan and vent onto their respective holes.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

3. Place cold items in the cooler.

Pour your ice or place your frozen water bottles into the cooler. If you don’t have these items, feel free to use other items that are cold, such as frozen ice packs. These items will help create cool air.

4. Place lid onto the cooler and turn on fan

With all items in place, place the lid with the fan on it onto the cooler. Turn on the fan, and then enjoy the cool air that comes out of the vent. Our device measured the output of cool air at 57 degrees.

How a DIY air conditioner works

Your homemade air conditioner is able to produce cool air by way of a couple simple processes going on inside the cooler.

As the fan blows air onto the frozen items, it helps the water from the frozen items evaporate, according to FOX Weather meteorologist Aaron Barker. This evaporation is then blown through the vent as cool air.

THE HISTORY OF AIR CONDITIONING AND HOW IT HELPED TRANSFORM AMERICAN LIFE

In contrast, a true or mechanical air conditioner creates cool air by stripping the humidity from the air and then blowing this "conditioned" air throughout a home.