Pounding surf claims another North Carolina oceanfront home farther up the Outer Banks

RODANTHE, N.C. -- Another home has been lost to the Atlantic Ocean along North Carolina's Outer Banks on Friday evening as the result of powerful waves churned in the wake of two offshore hurricanes that passed hundreds of miles offshore earlier in the week.

But while the eight previous homes that collapsed in this current period of heavy surf had been in the seaside town of Buxton, Friday evening's collapse was the first of the week 25 miles farther north up the Outer Banks in Rodanthe.

This home fell into the waves just before 6 p.m. in the 23000 block of G.A. Kohler Court, according to national park officials with Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

"Seashore visitors should stay away from the collapsed house site and use caution for miles to the south of the site, particularly between G.A. Kohler Court and Atlantic Drive, due to the presence of potentially hazardous debris," park officials wrote.

It's another pile of debris adding to what is already turning into an immense cleanup effort to pick up the remnants of several shattered homes in the area.

About two dozen crews have already been dispatched to Buxton, where eight homes fell in three days earlier in the week, and several others remain perched on precarious pilings as the pounding surf eats away at their anchors, threatening to collapse at a moment's notice. Waves were measured up to 14 feet on Thursday.

Years of coastal erosion combined with the offshore passage of hurricanes Imelda and Humberto led to the most recent collapses.

Since 2020, 21 privately owned beach homes have collapsed on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore. Nine of those home collapses have occurred in Buxton since mid-September. The remaining dozen collapses happened in Rodanthe, with the most recent prior to Friday's collapse being in November 2024, according to the Seashore's records.

With the hurricanes long gone now, seas are finally calming, and the High Surf Advisory for the Outer Banks was canceled early Saturday morning.