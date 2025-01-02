Northeast power outages possible as potentially damaging winds threaten 34 million

BOSTON – Hold onto your hats because winds whipping across the Northeast and New England on Thursday have the potential to cause power outages and delay travel just as people get back into their normal routines after the holidays.

High winds have been ongoing across the region and are expected to continue throughout the day due to a departing storm system and an incoming area of high pressure.

This graphic shows active wind alerts in the Northeast.

About 34 million people from Pennsylvania to Maine, including all of Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, have been placed under a Wind Advisory that will remain in effect through at least Thursday night.

"The wind may bring down branches, power lines and weakened trees," the National Weather Service office in Boston warned on X. "Power outages are possible. Secure any items outdoors that can be blown around by the wind. Travel may be difficult at times due to sudden wind gusts."

And impacts on travel have already been reported.

This graphic shows potential wind gusts in the Northeast on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025.

Because of the wind, delays are possible at some of our nation’s busiest airports, including Boston Logan International Airport and airports in the New York City area.

Closer to the ground, forecasters are warning the drivers of tractor-trailers and other high-profile vehicles that strong wind gusts could make driving difficult.

Even water transportation has been impacted.

Officials with the Block Island Ferry in Rhode Island announced that all ferries had been canceled on Thursday due to the wind and rough sea conditions.

In Massachusetts, the Steamship Authority said the winds will also likely impact ferry service to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

The winds are expected to become lighter by Friday, but they will still be gusty at times. The FOX Forecast Center said breezy conditions and wind gusts between 20 and 30 mph are likely.