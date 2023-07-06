Northeast braces for wet weekend as cold front brings heavy rain, flooding threats

The Northeast and mid-Atlantic are looking at another wet weekend ahead courtesy of an approaching cold front.

The FOX Forecast Center said the front will begin to stall over the region Saturday, sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon. More widespread storms and heavier rain are expected Sunday as a second front rolls in.

While the weekend won't be a washout, anyone with outdoor plans will need to dodge the storms. The storms might even impact travel with people coming home from the July Fourth holiday.

Some of the rain could be heavy, increasing flash flood concerns through Sunday night.

U.S. HAS ENTERED PEAK FLASH FLOOD SEASON

A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected through the weekend, but portions of the Northeast and New England, particularly the interior, could pick up 3 to 5 inches of rain.

Additional showers and storms are expected Monday as the cold front finally moves through and off the East Coast.