Washington sees first snow of season as wind, rain push off Northeast coast on Monday

WASHINGTON – The bulk of a powerful storm system pushing through the Northeast on Monday has finally made its way offshore, but lingering rain, gusty winds and some snow are expected to continue across portions of northern New England.

The rain changed over to snow early Monday morning as far south as Maryland and Virginia, including parts of the Baltimore and Washington metros.

A half-inch of snowfall was reported just west of D.C. proper at Dulles International Airport (IAD), which is more than the 0.4 inches reported there all last winter. In addition, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) received 0.1 inches of snow, marking the first measurable snow of the season in the nation’s capital.

A three-hour radar loop showing where rain (green) and snow (blue) are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

(FOX Weather)



East Coast snow slows morning commute

Snow fell throughout the night from areas of the mid-Atlantic to northern New England. And while portions of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine will likely see snow throughout the day, the bulk of the winter weather action has come to an end farther south.

Snowfall totals ranged from a couple of inches in Virginia to 8 inches in parts of New York – enough to slow the morning commute for millions of Americans at the start of the new workweek.

The National Weather Service office in Baltimore/Washington said that after the quick burst of winter weather early Monday morning, a much drier start to the workweek is expected by the afternoon.

However, it’s a different story to the north.

The NWS office in Burlington, Vermont, said the gusty winds and heavy, wet snow could lead to scattered power outages during the day.

Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect across portions of northern Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine until at least Monday night.

Storm snow totals in the mid-Atlantic, Northeast

next Image 1 of 6

prev next Image 2 of 6

prev next Image 3 of 6

prev next Image 4 of 6

prev next Image 5 of 6

prev Image 6 of 6

Snow totals in Virginia ranged from just over 2 inches in Fort Defiance to more than a half-foot in Wintergreen.

Similar totals were found in West Virginia, with Rainelle picking up 3 inches while Lehew picked up 5 inches.

Maryland saw less snow, with Damascus receiving 2.5 inches and Oakland seeing 4 inches.

New York received the highest totals so far, with Stamford picking up just over 7 inches. Harrietstown, Lake Placid and Halcott Center all received 8 inches of snow.

The snow is expected to continue in Vermont for the next several hours. As of Monday afternoon, totals ranged from 5 inches in Albany to 6.5 inches in Island Pond.

Rain, wind pushing off New England coast

Top rain totals in the Northeast on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



The heaviest rain has finally moved off into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New England. However, rain will continue in Maine throughout the afternoon as the storm system continues to advance to the east.

Several inches of rain fell across the region, with the highest total of just over 5 inches coming out of Milford, Connecticut.

Nearly 5 inches of rain fell across Fort Salonga and Bethpage in New York.

Durham in Connecticut picked up just under 4.5 inches, and Dix Hills in New York saw just over 4 inches of rain.

The winds have also been whipping across the region.

Top wind reports in the Northeast on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Several cities in the Northeast and New England saw winds gusting to tropical-storm-force strength (39-73 mph).

New London, Connecticut, in the southeastern part of the Constitution State, reported a wind gust of 56 mph.

To the north in Bar Harbor, Maine, winds gusted to 53 mph.

At John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York City, winds gusted to 41 mph.