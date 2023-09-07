Northeast, mid-Atlantic under threat of severe weather as cold front works to douse heat

Some heat relief is eventually coming to those sweltering in the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast as a cold front works to sweep through the region over the next few days, but the price to pay is a risk of severe weather.

With a hot and humid air mass setting several record highs in the region – including Washington, D.C.'s first-ever 100-degree day in September – the approaching front has plenty of energy available to tap into and create strong thunderstorms during its eastward march.

The greatest threat of severe weather Thursday stretches from northern Virginia across the Washington, D.C. area into eastern Pennsylvania and Upstate New York, even covering parts of northwestern New Jersey and Vermont.

Thursday Severe Weather Outlook

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 2 out of 5 on their severe weather risk scale for the area, including Philadelphia, Washington, Baltimore and Syracuse, New York. Aside from frequent lightning and heavy downpours, storms may carry damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or more and quarter-sized hail. Luckily, the tornado threat is minimal.

Thunderstorms will begin to fire in the mid-afternoon around western New York, central Pennsylvania and western Maryland, marching east-northeast through the late evening hours then fading overnight.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

Scattered thunderstorms -- some possibly strong -- will also develop across the Appalachians down into the Carolinas and even Georgia, but these storms have a low chance of becoming severe.

Rinse and repeat for Friday

With the slow-moving frontal boundary still in the region Friday, it'll trigger a renewed around of showers and potentially severe thunderstorms in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.

Once again, parts of the Northeast are under a Level 2 severe weather risk - this time including New York City in addition to Philadelphia. Damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or greater are the primary severe weather threat along with quarter-sized hail.

A Level 1 severe weather risk stretches from Maine through Virginia on Friday.

Friday Severe Weather Outlook

The payoff: Relief from the heat wave

Showers and thunderstorms remain stubbornly in the forecast through the weekend across the Northeast.

While rain amounts should be mainly moderate, the ingredients will be in place for localized heavier rain totals especially because storms may be slow-moving and relatively parallel to the cold front, allowing for potential training of storms, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

4 Day Rainfall Outlook

Rain chances should gradually decrease into next week along the Eastern Seaboard as the fronts push east off the coast.

But with the eventual passage of the front comes relief from the 90s that has baked the region this week.

Highs will drop a few degrees Friday, then back into the upper 70s to low-mid 80s over the weekend.