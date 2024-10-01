Hundreds of US troops battle devastation caused by 'biblical' Helene floods to aid North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The full extent of Hurricane Helene's destruction is still unfolding as recovery efforts continue. The storm dumped an astonishing four-months-worth of rainfall on North Carolina in just three days, leading some to describe the event as "biblical."

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Helene has caused unprecedented devastation across the western portion of the state. He emphasized the scale of the recovery ahead, stating: "This will be a long and difficult recovery, and we must use every state, local and federal resource at our disposal to save lives, restore communications, and begin critical repairs to roads and infrastructure."

In response to the crisis, the governor has activated hundreds of National Guard troops, while search and rescue teams from across the country have rushed to the region to lend a helping hand. To date, more than 500 people have been rescued, and hundreds of pallets of essential supplies have been distributed.

The death toll continues to climb, with more than 120 fatalities reported across six states. Hundreds of people remain missing, and communication challenges have hampered rescue efforts. Some towns are only accessible by helicopter due to damaged roads and bridges. Millions of customers are still without power, and the threat of flooding remains as swollen rivers continue to rise in the Southeast.

More than 1,100 people are staying in shelters, and officials are opening more places for people who don't have a safe place to stay.

President Joe Biden is expected to visit Asheville , North Carolina, on Wednesday to witness the devastation firsthand.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office played a crucial role in the response to the recent natural disaster in nearby Avery County. Alongside other first responders on the ground, they conducted welfare checks, rescues and damage assessments. Sheriff Travis Allen's footage captured the dramatic rescues.

"Deputies were assisting with patrol," Allen said. "Others were cooking hotdogs for whoever needed something to eat. Many of us were doing welfare checks and searching for the numerous missing people who are feared to have been swept away."

Vlado Novakovic captured dramatic footage of his home being swept away by floodwaters in Newland on Friday. The video shows the rising waters surrounding his house Thursday before the devastating event occurred.

A video shared by @midwaymissle depicts the widespread destruction in Biltmore Forest. The footage shows numerous downed trees and broken branches littering the streets. Buncombe County officials confirmed during a news conference that there were multiple fatalities in the county following the storm.

Helene made landfall late Thursday night in Florida’s Big Bend region as a monster Category 4 hurricane with winds of 140 mph.

Additional storms are brewing in the Atlantic. One of these systems could potentially follow a similar path as Helene, raising concerns about further devastation.