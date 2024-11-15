Another home claimed by sea in North Carolina as coastal storm pounds mid-Atlantic

RODANTHE, N.C. – A powerful coastal storm pounding the mid-Atlantic on Friday caused another home on the North Carolina Outer Banks to fall into the sea.

FOX Weather’s Robert Ray became stranded after water from the Atlantic Ocean overtook a highway on the Outer Banks on Friday morning. Ray said the storm was pounding his hotel in Kill Devil Hills overnight.

"It sounded like a heavy, strong tropical storm was pounding the Outer Banks," Ray said. "You could hear the building, sort of, making banging noise and water hitting off of the glass and the windows pretty extensively. It felt like we were headed into the beginnings of a hurricane."

While Ray was seeking higher ground, he said his photographer, stationed in Rodanthe, saw the leftovers of another home that had collapsed.

This is the fifth home this year to tumble into the ocean in Rodanthe, according to Ray. Several more are on the verge of doing the same. More than 10 homes have collapsed in the area during the past four years.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a section of State Highway 12, which connects the Outer Banks, was closed Friday because of flooding. The National Park Service has also closed sections of beach along Cape Hatteras National Seashore because of dangerous conditions and debris in the water.

Storm Watch issued for much of coastal North Carolina

Due to the threat of northerly winds gusting upwards of 55 mph and dangerous seas, the National Weather Service has issued a Storm Watch for much of coastal North Carolina , which will be in effect from Thursday evening until at least Friday.

Expected rainfall amounts for cities such as Raleigh and Greensboro are expected to be relatively modest, around an inch or two, but coastal communities could experience substantially more, which, in combination with higher seas, could lead to flooding .

"Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions deteriorate," NWS meteorologists warned boaters in the Carolinas.

Only slow improvements are expected over the weekend as the storm system generally moves eastward over the Atlantic.

Astronomical king tides are expected to keep water levels elevated for an extended period due to the full Moon cycle.

King tides occur when the gravitational forces of the Moon cause extreme water levels and only occur during the full Moon or new Moon cycles.

An area of high pressure is expected to build over the region during the upcoming week, which will help to bring calmer and clearer conditions.

