Nor'easter brings 'major' coastal flooding threat to New Jersey, Delaware

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.– A budding and potentially powerful Nor'easter is threatening to bring "major" coastal flooding impacts to parts of the mid-Atlantic Sunday into Monday, and forecasters are urging residents to prepare.

The combination of strong and persistent northeast winds and high astronomical tides will send pounding surf into the Atlantic coast from Virginia to New England. But the brunt of the flooding appears focused on the New Jersey and Delaware coasts, along with Delaware Bay.

Coastal Flood Watches are in effect from Sunday through Monday as 12–15-foot waves could mean some areas could see tides reach 2–4 feet above normal.

"Moderate to Major coastal flood impacts are increasingly likely," National Weather Service forecasters in Mount Holly, New Jersey wrote Friday morning. "Widespread roadway flooding and impassable roads, inundation of structures, and evacuations are possible Sunday-Monday."

Forecasters say significant beach erosion and dune breaching is also possible due to very high surf.

"Now is the time to prepare your property for the threat of coastal flooding," the NWS said.

High Wind Watches are also in place from Long Island through coastal New Jersey and Delaware.

This graphic shows wind forecasts for the Northeast Coast.

(FOX Weather)



Wind gusts could reach upwards of 60 mph with sustained winds around 25-35 mph along the coast, fueling the high surf. Already, New York has suspended Fire Island ferry service for Sunday and Monday.

This graphic shows rain forecasts for the Northeast Coast.

(FOX Weather)



Even areas inland could see flash flooding from heavy rains. A widespread swath of 3-5 inches of rain is possible along the coast through Tuesday.

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has issued a large Level 2/4 flash flood risk from Norfolk, Virginia, through Philadelphia, New York City, and southern New England for Sunday.