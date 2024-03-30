Canada’s first total solar eclipse since 1979 expected to draw 1 million to Niagara Falls

THOROLD, Ontario – Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to witness the upcoming total solar eclipse at one of North America's natural wonders for the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Niagara Falls is in the direct path of totality, and the town is enthusiastically preparing for this event.

Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley has issued a state of emergency for the region, saying it's for the safety and well-being of residents and visitors around the dramatic waterfall situated along the Canadian-U.S. border and to protect critical infrastructure. The proactive measure will provide the area with additional resources to handle any potential scenarios that may arise.

"We will be ready to shine," Bradley said of Canada's first total solar eclipse since 1979.

On April 8, the Moon will cover the Sun in the direct path of totality. It will travel across North America, including Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.

The eclipse cloud cover forecast from FOX Weather.

(FOX Weather)



Total solar eclipse begins just after 2 p.m. ET in that area

The experience at Niagara Falls is expected to start at 2:04 p.m. EDT and last for about two and a half hours, with the sun being fully eclipsed at approximately 3:18 p.m. for approximately three minutes.

Here are some viewing times on the U.S. border within the path of totality

Erie – The eclipse begins at 2:01 p.m., and totality begins at 3:16 p.m.

– The eclipse begins at 2:01 p.m., and totality begins at 3:16 p.m. Buffalo – The eclipse begins at 2:04 p.m., and totality begins at 3:18 p.m.

– The eclipse begins at 2:04 p.m., and totality begins at 3:18 p.m. Rochester – The eclipse begins at 2:07 p.m., and totality begins at 3:20 p.m.

– The eclipse begins at 2:07 p.m., and totality begins at 3:20 p.m. Syracuse – The eclipse begins at 2:09 p.m., and totality begins at 3:23 p.m.

After the eclipse, Wegmans Food Markets is planning a fireworks display above the falls to celebrate the last total eclipse in Canada for 20 years.

Hotel rooms in high demand

Residents in Niagara have been advised to prepare for the crowds and long lines during the upcoming eclipse. They have also been warned to fill up gas tanks, get groceries and run necessary errands beforehand. Additionally, most schools in the region will be closed.

According to Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati, he anticipates that the eclipse will draw the largest crowd ever seen on the Canadian side of the falls, Reuters reports. Some hotel rooms showcasing the falls' view have been priced at around $1,620 USD.

Diodati believes that up to one million people may attend for the event, a stark contrast to the typical 14 million visitors over a year.

"Clear weather is the cherry on top," he added. "I'm just keeping fingers crossed and hoping."