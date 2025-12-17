Seattle Seahawks face off against the Los Angeles Rams in primetime Week 15 matchup

SEATTLE, Wash. – The Los Angeles Rams face off against the Seattle Seahawks in a crucial NFC West matchup on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Rams travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks in a game where either team can jump ahead to first place in the division.

This game comes at a difficult time for the Seattle region, as multiple atmospheric rivers have pounded it.

COLORADO OFFICIALS IMPLEMENT A PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF DUE TO FIRE RISK FROM STRONG WINDS

The powerful storm system brought heavy rain and a persistent flash flood threat after rivers reached record heights last week in the state.

On Monday, a levee failure near Green River prompted evacuation orders for residents amid a flood threat from persistent rain.

SECOND LEVEE FAILURE IN WASHINGTON AS LATEST ATMOSPHERIC RIVER SLAMS STATE JUST DAYS AFTER HISTORIC FLOODING

For fans attending the game, there is a low risk of weather impacting the game (ROWI), with temperatures starting at 52 degrees by kickoff and a 39% chance of precipitation, according to the FOX Forecast Center. This is ideal football weather for players and tailgaters alike.

This graphic shows the temperatures for this weeks Thursday Night Football matchup in the NFL.

(FOX Weather)



By 10 p.m., temps will drop to 50 degrees, reducing the ROWI risk to low.

Veteran quarterback Mathew Stafford comes into this matchup as a top candidate for this year's NFL MVP Award, as he has thrown for 3,722 yards, 37 touchdowns (first in the league) and five interceptions.

Stafford, a 17-year veteran, is no stranger to nasty weather, as he notably played in the iconic snow game against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013.

Opposing QB Sam Darnold looks to continue his latest success in his new home, as he tries to solidify himself as Seattle's long-term solution at the position.

Despite Darnold's recent success, he struggled against a talented league-ranked 13th-best defense in their previous matchup in Week 10.

In their previous meeting, Darnold struggled, throwing for 179 yards and four interceptions. Stafford had a quiet yet efficient day, throwing 15 passes for two touchdowns and 130 yards.

POWER OUTAGES SOAR ACROSS NORTHWEST, AS LATEST STORM BLASTS FLOOD-WEARY WASHINGTON WITH HURRICANE-FORCE WINDS

The Seahawks' inability to get into the end zone through the air is a key reason they were on the losing end of this matchup, despite star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba catching nine passes for 105 yards.

The Seattle offense will need to evenly distribute the ball both on the ground and through the air if they want to get Darnold in a good enough rhythm to take some deep shots in the end zone.

So far this season, Darnold has thrown for 3,433 yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He aims to solidify his position as the future of Seattle and lead the team back to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

As of Wednesday evening, the Rams have star receiver Davante Adams as a limited participant in practice and are unsure if he will suit up for the game, which would be huge for the 4th-ranked defense in the NFL in Seattle, according to FOX Sports.

Luckily for fans in attendance, temperatures will drop to 49 degrees by 11 p.m., so be sure to pack a jacket or hoodie in case you need some extra warmth.