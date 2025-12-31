Freezing temperatures expected to stay put for New Year's Day

As we step into 2026, many hope for positive change, but winter weather shows no signs of switching up.

Colder weather will continue to hold a firm grip across the Northern Tier, with temperatures well below average and dangerous wind chills.

Wind chills will be a significant factor as temperatures are expected to drop to 10 to 15 degrees, according to the FOX Forecast Center. Wind chills could reportedly dip near zero in locations such as Bismarck, North Dakota and Buffalo, New York.

This comes just after parts of Upstate New York experienced powerful lake-effect weather conditions from Sunday through Tuesday. Cold arctic air moved into the Northeast at the start of the work week and was in full effect on Tuesday.

Due to the ongoing lake-effect snow on Monday, much of the region was under a State of Emergency as intense winter conditions brought dangerous winds.

Locations such as Syracuse, New York, broke a record for the second-snowiest day, with 24.2 inches in one day. This also marks the snowiest December day on record for the city.

Lake-effect snow will continue to affect the Great Lakes region, with up to 2 feet of snow possible near Lake Erie. Strong winds will further increase the chances of snow.

Luckily for Americans in the South, the cold blast won’t last past Thursday, as warmer weather is expected to fill in by Friday, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Morning temperatures on Thursday will remain chilly, especially in Florida.

This graphic shows the forecast in United States for New Year’s Day.

Frost and freeze alerts will remain active for the Sunshine State through Thursday morning.

By New Year’s Day, temperatures are expected to return to near-average levels, with cities such as Miami expected to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. In contrast, Houston, Texas, is expected to reach 74 degrees.

The West Coast will experience a different kind of New Year’s celebration as parts of California could have more wet weather on the way.

This comes just after historic rainfall plagued the state, causing heavy flooding and landslides on Christmas Eve.

Evacuation warnings were issued for people near burn scar areas where flash flooding was likely.

On New Year’s Day, cities such as Los Angeles can expect temperatures of 65 degrees and rain. San Francisco will also see rainfall, with temperatures near 58 degrees. The city is under a Coastal Flood Advisory until Sunday.

This graphic shows the forecast temperatures across the Northern Tier and Midwestern United States.

If you are located in the Upper Midwest, a fast-moving clipper could bring light snow to parts of Minnesota, North Dakota and Michigan on Thursday, according to meteorologists at the FOX Forecast Center. Light snow is also possible for Chicago.

If you're going outside on New Year's Day, make sure to dress warmly to avoid serious health risks, such as hypothermia and frostbite.