Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Evacuations warnings spread across Los Angeles Metro Area ahead of the new year

Evacuation warnings and flood alerts are in place across parts of California as another round of rain threatens the Golden State.

By Kieran Sullivan Source FOX Weather
Rain is forecast to return to Southern California, just after historic rainfall inundated areas in the Golden State on Christmas Eve and Christmas. FOX Weather Meteorologist Kiyana Lewis breaks down the rain forecast that could spoil New Year's Eve plans for millions of Californians. Vulnerable burn scar areas in the region are under evacuation warnings as flood threats span along the coast to kick off the new year.

Rain threatens debris and mud flows in vulnerable burn scar areas

Rain is forecast to return to Southern California, just after historic rainfall inundated areas in the Golden State on Christmas Eve and Christmas. FOX Weather Meteorologist Kiyana Lewis breaks down the rain forecast that could spoil New Year's Eve plans for millions of Californians. Vulnerable burn scar areas in the region are under evacuation warnings as flood threats span along the coast to kick off the new year.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Evacuation warnings have been issued in vulnerable burn scar areas spread across the Greater Los Angeles Metro Area ahead of a brewing flood threat, as well as debris and mud flows, that could spoil New Year's Eve for millions of California residents.

While much of the U.S. will ring in the new year under calm conditions, the same can't be said for California as yet another holiday season storm is forecast to soak the Golden State.

Nine burn scar areas are under evacuation warnings by Los Angeles County, beginning on Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. PST, including a large area of Malibu that was scorched by the historic Palisades fire one year ago.

This graphic displays the rain forecast Wednesday through Saturday in California.
(FOX Weather)

 

Evacuation warnings come just a week after flooding ran rampant in Los Angeles County in what was the wettest Christmas Eve on record at the Los Angeles Airport, triggering flash floods and mudslides in areas across California.

Historic holiday flooding in Wrightwood, California on Christmas Eve left entire cars and houses submerged in debris.

Historic rain caused mudslides and debris flows that devastated entire neighborhoods in Wrightwood, California on Christmas Eve.

Historic holiday flooding in Wrightwood, California on Christmas Eve left entire cars and houses submerged in debris.

The Christmas Eve flooding devastated a vulnerable area in Wrightwood in a Bridge Fire burn scar area, which is again threatened by mud and debris flows, and is under an evacuation warning.

STATE OF EMERGENCY DECLARED ACROSS LA METRO AMID ‘HIGH RISK’ FLOODING, HEAVY RAIN 

This graphic displays areas under evacuation warning in alerts in California beginning New Year’s Eve.
(FOX Weather)

 

Other areas under evacuation warnings include the Canyon Fire burn scar area near Halsey Canyon, the Kenneth Fire burn scar area near Calabasas, the Agua Dulce and Lidia burn scar area near Soledad Canyon Road in Acton, the Franklin Fire burn scar area near Malibu Creek State Park, Kaslow Nature Preserve and Pepperdine University Malibu Campus, the Eaton Fire burn scar area near Altadena, the Bridge Fire burn scar area near Camp Williams and the East Fork San Gabriel River and the Bridge Fire burn scar area near Mount Baldy. 

This graphic displays areas under evacuation warning in alerts in California beginning New Year’s Eve.
(FOX Weather)

 

According to the FOX Forecast Center, a round of heavy rain associated with a weakening low pressure system originating from the subtropical Pacific, is triggering flash flood alerts across much of Southern California through Thursday.

As this system lifts north toward Southern California, light to moderate rainfall is expected to arrive on New Year’s Eve, with precipitation peaking in intensity on New Year’s Day.

Given the upward trend in rainfall and already saturated ground conditions, a level two out of four flash flood risk is in place from Wednesday through Thursday.

This graphic displays flood alerts in California through Thursday.
(FOX Weather)

 

This risk includes areas from Los Angeles north through Santa Barbara, regions that recently experienced historic rainfall with totals exceeding one foot in some locations.

By Friday, the flash flood threat shifts further up the California coast to include portions of Northern California, including San Francisco.

WHAT FLOOD WATCHES, WARNINGS AND EMERGENCIES REALLY MEAN

At this time, another widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain appears likely across much of the region through Friday, with locally higher amounts of 2 to 3 inches or more possible in the Transverse Ranges of California, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

  • CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 8: A house in on fire as residents try to escape the site in Pacific Palisades, California, Los Angeles, United States on January 8, 2025. A fast-moving wildfire has forced 30,000 people to evacuate, with officials warning that worsening winds could further escalate the blaze. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    Image 1 of 7

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 8: A house in on fire as residents try to escape the site in Pacific Palisades, California, Los Angeles, United States on January 8, 2025. A fast-moving wildfire has forced 30,000 people to evacuate, with officials warning that worsening winds could further escalate the blaze. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

  • The apocalyptic and deadly wildfires ravaging Southern California remain extremely volatile Thursday as a terrifying third day of a critical fire weather threat grips much of Los Angeles County.
    Image 2 of 7

    The apocalyptic and deadly wildfires ravaging Southern California remain extremely volatile Thursday as a terrifying third day of a critical fire weather threat grips much of Los Angeles County. (Getty Images)

  • Firefighters work while smoke rises because of the growing Palisades fire in Los Angeles, California, on January 11, 2025. The Palisades Fire, the largest among the Los Angeles wildfires, pushed into new neighborhoods on January 11, prompting additional evacuations and diminishing optimism for containment. Since January 7, several fires have ravaged residential areas across the city, leaving at least 16 people dead and reducing thousands of homes to rubble. US President Joe Biden compared the destruction to a "war zone." (Photo by Ali Matin / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by ALI MATIN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)
    Image 3 of 7

    Firefighters work while smoke rises because of the growing Palisades fire in Los Angeles, California, on January 11, 2025. The Palisades Fire, the largest among the Los Angeles wildfires, pushed into new neighborhoods on January 11, prompting additional evacuations and diminishing optimism for containment. Since January 7, several fires have ravaged residential areas across the city, leaving at least 16 people dead and reducing thousands of homes to rubble. US President Joe Biden compared the destruction to a "war zone." (Photo by Ali Matin / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by ALI MATIN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

  • This image shows a sign warning of the flash flood and debris flow risk in a recent burn scar area in California.
    Image 4 of 7

    This image shows a sign warning of the flash flood and debris flow risk in a recent burn scar area in California. (Mike Eliason/S.B. County Fire Dept.)

  • An incarcerated firefighter with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Antelope Conservation Camp Crew 4 constructs a hand line while battling the Thompson Fire in Oroville, Calif., Tuesday, July 2, 2024.
    Image 5 of 7

    An incarcerated firefighter with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Antelope Conservation Camp Crew 4 constructs a hand line while battling the Thompson Fire in Oroville, Calif., Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (Stephen Lam / San Francisco Chronicle)

  • Flames from the Palisades Fire burns a car and homes during a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.
    Image 6 of 7

    Flames from the Palisades Fire burns a car and homes during a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. (Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

  • Flames from the Palisades Fire burn a building on Sunset Boulevard amid a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.
    Image 7 of 7

    Flames from the Palisades Fire burn a building on Sunset Boulevard amid a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. (Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

Once this system exits, a larger and potentially more impactful storm is expected to move into Northern and Central California on Friday into Saturday. This next system could bring gusty winds, heavy rainfall and another round of mountain snow to the Sierra Nevada.

While the exact timing and coverage remain uncertain, forecasts will be refined in the coming days.

3 HIKERS FOUND DEAD AFTER HIGH WINDS HALT HELICOPTER RESCUE IN CALIFORNIA

Almost the entire costal region of California is now under a low-end flash flood risk for the day Friday into early Saturday. This includes Redding, San Francisco and Santa Barbara.

The Climate Prediction Center continues to highlight the western U.S. as having above-average precipitation chances into early January.

Tags
Loading...