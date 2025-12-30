3 hikers found dead after high winds halt helicopter rescue in California

MOUNT BALDY, Calif. - Three hikers were found dead after high winds prevented a helicopter from conducting a rescue on Mount Baldy in California.

Sheriffs and rescue teams responded to the mountain around 11:30 a.m. on Monday after getting a report of an injured hiker near Devils Backbone. Authorities said the 19-year-old hiker reportedly fell about 500 feet.

The hiker's friend and a hiking companion hiked to an area with cell service to provide GPS coordinates for crews to find them.

Search and rescue crews conducted a ground search while Sheriff's Air Rescue conducted an aerial search. Deputies were able to locate the injured hiker and the two other individuals nearby, but due to severe winds, the helicopter was unable to safely complete the rescue.

Several hours later, an airship from Los Angeles County assisted with the rescue, but high winds still affected their ability to rescue the hikers.

The sheriff's office said an air medic was hoisted down and confirmed all three hikers were dead. Recovery operations are currently underway.

Authorities did not release the names of the hikers, and said more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fontana Sheriff's Station at 909-356-6767 or dispatch at 909-387-8313. You can also contact their anonymous tip line at 1-800-78CRIME.