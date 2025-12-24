Flash Flood Warnings issued across Los Angeles metro as 'High Risk' Christmas Eve threat hammers region

LOS ANGELES – Widespread Flash Flood Warnings were issued across the Los Angeles metro area and other parts of Southern California Wednesday, as a powerful storm slammed millions preparing for Christmas Eve with blinding rain—the beginning of what forecasters said would likely be life-threatening floods.

NWS: 'DANGEROUS SCENARIO IS UNFOLDING,' LOS ANGELES BRACES FOR RARE 'HIGH RISK' FLOOD THREAT THROUGH CHRISTMAS

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued Flash Flood Warnings for parts of Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties early Wednesday.

next Image 1 of 5

prev next Image 2 of 5

prev next Image 3 of 5

prev next Image 4 of 5

prev Image 5 of 5

Some of the warnings issued included rain rates as high as 1.25 inches per hour.

Caltrans reported road flooding and downed tree branches across Southern California early Wednesday, as the powerful storm system moved onshore.

A mudslide closed part of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, a main connection between the Pacific Coast Highway and the San Fernando Valley, in the Santa Monica Mountains Wednesday.

Evacuation warnings had been issued across Southern California ahead of Wednesday's storm, mostly for areas close to burn scars from January's wildfire disaster.

WHAT IS A WILDFIRE BURN SCAR AND HOW COULD THEY HAVE LASTING IMPACTS?

Ash from wildfires creates burn scars—a water-repellent coating that prevents the ground from absorbing water and causes the area to be predisposed to flash flooding and debris flows.

Los Angeles police officers went door-to-door earlier in the week warning people living in high-risk homes within evacuation zones.

7 FACTS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT FLASH FLOODS

The Los Angeles Fire Department issued evacuation warnings through 11 p.m. Thursday for possible debris flows around the Palisades and Eaton Fire burn scars that could impact the Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Altadena and Sierra Madre communities.

Similar notices are in effect for neighborhoods around the Hurst and Sunset fires, as well as brunt scar and flood-prone regions across Santa Barbara, San Bernardino, Ventura, and Orange counties.

People near the Palisades and Eaton Fire burn scars were urged to take protective action earlier in the week. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works distributed sandbags in Altadena and other vulnerable communities.

Los Angeles County opened a shelter in west L.A. ahead of the storm.

The NWS office in Los Angeles issued several warnings Wednesday for boaters regarding possible waterspouts.

WHAT IS A WATERSPOUT?

Farther north, the National Weather Service office in San Francisco issued a Special Marine Warning from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos, highlighting the threat of waterspouts and large waves.