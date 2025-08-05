Search
Magnitude 2.7 earthquake rattles New Jersey days after similar quake rocked Northeast

This latest earthquake comes days after a magnitude 3.0 earthquake rattled New Jersey and New York on Saturday.

By Steven Yablonski
A magnitude 2.7 earthquake shook parts of New Jersey and the New York City area

NEW YORK - Residents across New York and New Jersey in the Northeast were rattled by a magnitude 2.7 earthquake on Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck just after noon about 1.2 miles southwest of Hillsdale, New Jersey.

This graphic shows information on an earthquake in New Jersey on Aug. 5, 2025.
(FOX Weather)

 

So far, the USGS said residents in several communities, including New York City, reported feeling the shaking.

It’s unknown at this time if any damage, injuries or deaths have been reported.

No other information was immediately available.

This latest earthquake comes days after a magnitude 3.0 earthquake rattled New Jersey and New York on Saturday.

