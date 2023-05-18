Mount St. Helens mudslide strands photographers overnight, vehicles for a year or more

TOUTLE, Wash. – A mudslide turned the road from Johnston Ridge Observatory at Mount St. Helens impassable Sunday night, stranding 12 people and one dog.

They were only trapped for a day, but their vehicles may remain trapped for months…or more.

One of those stranded on the volcano was astrophotographer Tim Uhler, who had gone to the observatory to shoot the Milky Way and the night sky.

Uhler and other photographers planned to stay on the mountain overnight to capture the images. However, tourists who had tried to leave the mountain returned and reported that the road off of the mountain was blocked.

Video of the road showed thick mud, trees and debris covering the asphalt from shoulder to shoulder.

"We knew that it was bad enough that we weren't getting out that night," Uhler said.

The stranded photographers were able to call for help, and they were rescued the following morning by helicopter.

But with the only road washed out and no hope for repairs anytime soon, their vehicles had to be left behind.

According to Uhler, he and the rest of the drivers were told that they wouldn’t be able to retrieve their cars until next summer.

"The only option we have is potentially partnering with a helicopter company to come out and maybe just lift them right off of the parking lot and down the mountain," Uhler said.

"It only needs to go about two miles, and there's companies in the area that do that," he added. "So, we're kind of working some back channels to see if that's a possibility."

Despite the ordeal, Uhler and his fellow photographers were able to bring home some nice photos from the eventful night.