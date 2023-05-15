Landslide near Mount St. Helens in Washington strands drivers overnight after washing out roadway

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. – A large section of highway leading to and from Mount St. Helens in Washington State was washed away by a mudslide stranding several people overnight Sunday into Monday.

According to reports, the Washington State Department of Transportation was at the location of the washed-out section of SR 504, known locally as the Spirit Lake Highway, on Monday to assess the damage.

Photos from the scene showed copious amounts of mud, rocks and other debris that destroyed the roadway, stranding the drivers.

WSDOT warned drivers in a tweet to avoid the area near milepost 45 near Coldwater Lake due to the significant damage caused by the mudslide.

Several people who had been visiting Mount St. Helens were trapped overnight when the slide occurred but were able to be rescued on Monday.

Photos posted by the King County Sheriff’s Office Air Support Unit showed another view of the devastation from the air.

They were called in to help those who were trapped near the mudslide.

In a tweet, the KCSOASU said they safely evacuated 12 people and a dog from the area.

Thursday marks the 43rd anniversary of Mount St. Helens’ 1980 eruption.

The blast on May 18, 1980, is the worst volcanic eruption in U.S. history, killing 57 people and spewing 520 million tons of ash across the country.