Body of woman swept away in Grand Canyon National Park flash flood found

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. - A multiday search for a woman who was swept away during flash flooding inside Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona last week has come to an end after authorities said her body was discovered in the Colorado River over the weekend.

Torrential rain led to flash flooding in Havasu Creek on Thursday afternoon, stranding about 200 hikers, including several people above and below Beaver Falls, according to National Park Service officials.

HIKER SWEPT AWAY IN GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK DURING FLASH FLOOD

While those people were being rescued, it was learned that a 33-year-old woman had been swept away by the raging Havasu Creek about a half-mile above the Colorado River confluence.

A large, multiday search was launched. NPS officials said the body of Chenboa Nickerson, of Gilbert, Arizona, was found by a commercial river trip on the Colorado River.

ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD RESCUES MORE THAN 100 FROM GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK FLOODING

National park rangers responded and recovered her body, which was transported to the rim by a helicopter and was then brought to the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.