Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Body of woman swept away in Grand Canyon National Park flash flood found

Torrential rain led to flash flooding in Havasu Creek on Thursday afternoon, stranding about 200 hikers, including several people above and below Beaver Falls, according to National Park Service officials.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Flash flooding in Havasupai Village in northern Arizona on Thursday destroyed bridges and walkways, leaving about 200 hikers stranded. 01:02

Flash flooding strands hikers in northern Arizona

Flash flooding in Havasupai Village in northern Arizona on Thursday destroyed bridges and walkways, leaving about 200 hikers stranded.

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. - A multiday search for a woman who was swept away during flash flooding inside Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona last week has come to an end after authorities said her body was discovered in the Colorado River over the weekend.

Torrential rain led to flash flooding in Havasu Creek on Thursday afternoon, stranding about 200 hikers, including several people above and below Beaver Falls, according to National Park Service officials.

HIKER SWEPT AWAY IN GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK DURING FLASH FLOOD

This photo shows the confluence of Havasu Creek and the Colorado River.

This photo shows the confluence of Havasu Creek and the Colorado River.

(National Park Service)

While those people were being rescued, it was learned that a 33-year-old woman had been swept away by the raging Havasu Creek about a half-mile above the Colorado River confluence.

A large, multiday search was launched. NPS officials said the body of Chenboa Nickerson, of Gilbert, Arizona, was found by a commercial river trip on the Colorado River.

ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD RESCUES MORE THAN 100 FROM GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK FLOODING

The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs provided UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter support to evacuate 104 tourist and tribal members out of a canyon after flood waters impacted the Havasupai community and tourists visiting the Havasupai Falls. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Erin Hannigan) 01:24

Arizona National Guard evacuates 100 people after flooding at Havasupai Falls

The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs provided UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter support to evacuate 104 tourist and tribal members out of a canyon after flood waters impacted the Havasupai community and tourists visiting the Havasupai Falls. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Erin Hannigan)

National park rangers responded and recovered her body, which was transported to the rim by a helicopter and was then brought to the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Tags
Loading...