Arizona National Guard rescues more than 100 from Grand Canyon National Park flash flooding

HAVASUPAI, Ariz. – Heavy rain last week created a dangerous flooding situation along Havasu Creek in Arizona, stranding about 200 hikers inside Grand Canyon National Park and Havasupai Falls.

The Arizona Department of Emergency Management and Arizona National Guard members evacuated more than 100 people out of the canyon, including members of the Havasupai community and people visiting Havasupai Falls.

Video shared by the Arizona National Guard shows a Blackhawk helicopter supporting evacuations for 104 people.

The Havasupai Tribe Council said damage to the Supai Falls campground is "extensive," and the trails between the falls and the campground are unpassable. With damage assessments underway, the Havasupai area is closed to tourists until further notice.

Meanwhile, the search continues for a 33-year-old hiker who was swept away by flash flooding in Grand Canyon National Park. Rangers with the National Park Service said Chenoa Nickerson was pulled into Havasu Creek about a half-mile from the Colorado River.

Officials with the National Weather Service said the area received between 1 and 2 inches of rain within 60-90 minutes.