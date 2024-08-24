Search
Hiker swept away in Grand Canyon National Park during flash flood

Heavy rains flooded Havasu Creek Thursday afternoon, stranding several hikers above and below Beaver Falls, according to National Park Service officials. One hiker was pulled into the raging creek and remains missing.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — A search is under way for a hiker who was swept away during a flash flood inside Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park on Thursday.

Heavy rains flooded Havasu Creek Thursday afternoon, stranding several hikers above and below Beaver Falls, according to National Park Service officials.

Rescuers arrived via helicopter to assist but learned a 33-year-old woman had been swept into the raging Havasu Creek about a half mile above the Colorado River confluence and was still missing.

The woman is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, NPS officials said. She was wearing a black tank top, black shorts and blue hiking boots, but not wearing a life jacket, officials said.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the NPS ISB Tip Line at (888) 653-0009.

