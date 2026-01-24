Midwest power grid operator warns of need to conserve electricity as historic winter storm sweeps across US

ST. LOUIS Mo. – As a powerful and historic winter storm makes its way across the United States, power outages and problems are spiking due to heavy snow and dangerous ice. Nearly 80,000 power outages have been reported across New Mexico, Texas and Louisiana.

As the storm continues on its path towards the Northeast, more regions are preparing for their turn to deal with the wintry system.

HISTORIC WINTER STORM BLASTS PLAINS WITH SNOW, ICE AS 245 MILLION ACROSS 40 STATES BRACE FOR MAJOR DISRUPTIONS

The regional grid operator, Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), which is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, has informed Midwest energy companies that energy needs to be conserved.

Power outage forecast

Energy company Ameren was told by MISO that electricity needs to be conserved by customers until further notice due to high demand and weather conditions.

ENERGY PROVIDERS ACROSS SOUTHERN US PREPARE, MOBILIZE FOR WIDESPREAD ICE STORM AND POTENTIALLY HISTORIC SNOW

"Ameren currently has enough energy available to cover our customers' needs," says Ameren. "By acting now to limit and reduce consumption, we can help ensure customers in Missouri, Illinois and across the Midwest stay safe in the cold weather."

MISO comprises a pool of electricity generators and users that span from Canada to the Gulf of America, and is responsible for monitoring the portion of the electric grid and providing instructions to its members regarding actions needed to maintain reliability.

