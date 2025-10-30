Nearly 15 million people across Mid-Atlantic, Northeast under severe storm risk Thursday

A low pressure system is pushing into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, carrying enough ingredients for a low-level severe storm threat.

Roughly 15 million Americans in parts of the mid-Atlantic could see severe weather, including Philadelphia and Baltimore.

FALL IS THE SECOND SEVERE WEATHER SEASON

Thursday severe outlook

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center said thunderstorms with an isolated damaging wind and tornado threat are possible.

This comes as the Northeast sees a soggy Thursday, with rain totals possibly exceeding two inches in some areas, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Northeast rain forecast

A level 1 out of 4 flash flood threat is also in place for a good portion of the Northeast and New England from Atlantic City, New Jersey, to Providence, Rhode Island.

Northeast flash flood threat

Wind gusts could exceed 40–50 mph, especially for coastal regions in the Northeast. Wind Advisories continue for costal New Jersey and Delaware. Elsewhere, winds will steadily start to increase, but gusts should not exceed 25 mph, the FOX Forecast Center said.

A Coastal Flood Warning also remains along North Carolina's Outer Banks and up through other portions of the Mid-Atlantic through Friday where beach erosion remains a risk. Coastal flood advisories stretch north through New Jersey.

Along the Outer Banks, 15 homes have collapsed in recent weeks, with five homes falling earlier in the week on Tuesday.

Mid-Atlantic Coastal Flood threat

By Halloween on Friday, the worst of the weather in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast should clear out, but gusty winds will remain in effect, chilling trick-or-treaters.

Halloween Night Forecast

Some showers will linger along the Great Lakes in the Northeast, dampening the evening.