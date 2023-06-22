Ominous video shows deadly tornado approaching Texas town before causing widespread destruction

MATADOR, Texas – Dramatic video is providing an ominous look at a deadly tornado as it began to approach the small Texas community of Matador Wednesday evening.

At least four people were killed and nine were injured when severe weather pushed through the region around 8 p.m. CT.

Initially, 10 people were reported injured, but one of the tornado victims died at the hospital.

The video shows the large tornado spinning across the Texas landscape on Wednesday evening on a path that would eventually lead to widespread destruction in Matador.

"The town of Matador has experienced an unprecedented tornado bringing damaging winds to the town," Lubbock Fire Rescue said in a statement on Twitter . "Agencies from across the South Plains have assisted with search and rescue efforts. These agencies include police, fire and EMS. State resources have arrived to Matador to begin post-disaster operations, including damage assessment and final recovery efforts."

These storms were part of a larger line of severe weather that rolled through the Plains on Wednesday. This includes the Houston metro area where there were reports of tree damage and widespread power outages. In addition, a record 97-mph wind gust was measured at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

This tornado is now the deadliest that has been reported in Texas since the Dallas County tornado in 2015, according to the National Weather Service.

Matador has a population of around 571 and is located about 60 miles east-northeast of Lubbock in northwestern Texas.