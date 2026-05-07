Watch: Massive, ominous cloud approaches beach in Brazil, leaving onlookers stunned at phenomenon

An ominous-looking cloud stunned beachgoers in São Paulo, Brazil as it approached the South American beach.

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Footage captured by Gabriel Ferraz de Campos Naufel showed the unusual, tsunami-like cloud expanding across the sky.

"I was at Bonete Beach in Ilhabela, São Paulo, on my boat, when I saw a strange, cylindrical-shaped cloud approaching; it also seemed to have tentacles," Naufel told local news agencies.

In other videos posted during the phenomenon, people appeared mesmerized by the event.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the ominous-looking cloud was a phenomenon called a roll cloud, which is a low, horizontal, tube-shaped cloud associated with a thunderstorm.

During a roll cloud event, the cloud becomes completely detached from the thunderstorm base and typically appears to roll horizontally across the sky.

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The FOX Forecast Center says the roll cloud in São Paulo formed at the end of a thunderstorm, which sent a burst of cool air outward along the surface.

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As the cooler air advanced, warmer, humid air was forced upward.

These conditions ultimately created the tsunami-like roll cloud seen over the beach.