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Watch: Massive, ominous cloud approaches beach in Brazil, leaving onlookers stunned at phenomenon

The ominous-looking cloud stunned beachgoers in São Paulo, Brazil, as it approached the South American beach.

By Alexandra Myers
Source FOX Weather
A massive roll cloud stunned beachgoers as it loomed off the coast of São Paulo, Brazil. According to the FOX Forecast Center, a roll cloud is a low, horizontal, tube-shaped cloud associated with a thunderstorm gust front. 00:44

Strange-looking cloud approaches a beach in Brazil

A massive roll cloud stunned beachgoers as it loomed off the coast of São Paulo, Brazil. According to the FOX Forecast Center, a roll cloud is a low, horizontal, tube-shaped cloud associated with a thunderstorm gust front.

An ominous-looking cloud stunned beachgoers in São Paulo, Brazil as it approached the South American beach.

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Footage captured by Gabriel Ferraz de Campos Naufel showed the unusual, tsunami-like cloud expanding across the sky.

"I was at Bonete Beach in Ilhabela, São Paulo, on my boat, when I saw a strange, cylindrical-shaped cloud approaching; it also seemed to have tentacles," Naufel told local news agencies. 

A satellite view of where the roll cloud occurred. 

(FOX Weather / FOX Weather)

In other videos posted during the phenomenon, people appeared mesmerized by the event.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the ominous-looking cloud was a phenomenon called a roll cloud, which is a low, horizontal, tube-shaped cloud associated with a thunderstorm.

A roll cloud advances over a beach. 

(MARIANA SUAREZ/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

During a roll cloud event, the cloud becomes completely detached from the thunderstorm base and typically appears to roll horizontally across the sky.

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The FOX Forecast Center says the roll cloud in São Paulo formed at the end of a thunderstorm, which sent a burst of cool air outward along the surface.

A satellite view on how the roll cloud occurred in Brazil. 

(FOX Weather / FOX Weather)

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As the cooler air advanced, warmer, humid air was forced upward.

These conditions ultimately created the tsunami-like roll cloud seen over the beach.

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